Chances are you’ve heard of the keto diet. Its popularity has soared in recent years, adding it to the list of diets many people try, especially in the New Year. The keto diet is founded on the belief that when your body is in a state of nutritional ketosis -- a metabolic state in which fat provides most of the fuel for the body -- you will lose weight. But what if you could take a less drastic approach?
In his newest book, “The Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet,” world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Arthur Agatston explains that you can follow a low-carb, high-fat, quality-protein keto-friendly diet without having to reach and sustain a state of ketosis -- and still reap the weight loss benefits.
Here is how this approach can set you up for weight loss success:
It follows proven principles
Following the proven principles of the low-carb/good-carb, good-fat, healthy-protein approach of the original South Beach Diet, the keto-friendly version layers in science-backed elements of the keto diet’s higher fat intake, ultimately allowing for more variety in the diet than strict keto in the form of nutrient-dense carb choices like non-starchy vegetables and beans.
It take you into fat-burning mode
“When a person eats too much sugar or quickly digestible carbs, their insulin levels increase. If this happens over time, the body responds by going into fat storage mode, making it very difficult to burn fat and lose weight,” says Dr. Agatston. The keto-friendly approach shifts your body from “fat storage mode” into “fat burning mode,” leading to weight loss.
It’s flexible
Trying to maintain any strict diet for the long-term often makes people stop dieting and regain weight. Because of the highly satisfying foods and the lack of required adherence to specific ketone levels, the Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet allows for a variety in food choices, which may be more sustainable over time compared to stricter keto diets.
It offers structure
For those looking for a bit more structure, South Beach Diet offers a keto-friendly version of their meal delivery plan that comes with fully prepped chef-inspired foods that nourish and satisfy.
“Structure can make the keto-friendly lifestyle more approachable,” says Courtney McCormick, registered dietitian and manager of Clinical Research & Nutrition for South Beach Diet.
As you head into the new year, remember, the first step to losing weight is finding a plan that works for you. A keto-friendly diet can set you up for success in a way that’s friendly, flexible and achievable.