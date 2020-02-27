Kaylee Camp wears an Elan Pink Off the Shoulder Top, $60, and Hudson Holly High Rise Five-Pocket Flare Jeans, $215, all from Hurwitz, on Friday January 24, 2020, at Johnson’s Ranch Marina on Caddo Lake in Uncertain. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Kaylee Camp wears an Elan Pink Off the Shoulder Top, $60, and Hudson Holly High Rise Five-Pocket Flare Jeans, $215, all from Hurwitz, on Friday January 24, 2020, at Johnson’s Ranch Marina on Caddo Lake in Uncertain. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Kaylee Camp wears a SWTR Gray Duster, $275, Lemon Tart Striped Blouse, $78, and DL 1961 White Farrow Cropped Jeans, $199, all from Hurwitz, on Friday January 24, 2020, at Johnson’s Ranch Marina on Caddo Lake in Uncertain. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Kaylee Camp wears a Rails Canyon Striped Jumpsuit, $210, and Hudson Denim Jacket, $225, all from Hurwitz, on Friday January 24, 2020, at Johnson’s Ranch Marina on Caddo Lake in Uncertain. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Kaylee Camp wears an Une Belle Vie Black Blouse, $75, Tart Collections Raincoat, $150, and Hudson Nico Midrise Super Skinny Jeans, $215, all from Hurwitz, on Friday January 24, 2020, at Johnson’s Ranch Marina on Caddo Lake in Uncertain. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
As cold, winter weather gives way to sunny, spring days, it’s time to begin transitioning your wardrobe as well. Swap puffer coats and tall boots for light layers and flats for a seamless transition from winter to spring. Our top tip for this season is to build a wardrobe around light, layer-able pieces since temperatures are in flux.
Charm magazine chose to take our winter-to-spring transition photo shoot to Caddo Lake, which is absolutely stunning at all times of the year. We started our day at Johnson’s Ranch Marina, the oldest inland marina still operating in Texas. This marina has served Caddo Lake since 1908. Johnson’s Ranch Marina offers lake tours, cabin and canoe rentals, and much more.
Thank you to Hurwitz of Longview for providing beautiful clothing for this shoot, as well as to Kaylee Camp for modeling for us. Thank you also to Johnson’s Ranch Marina and owner Billy Carter for being such gracious hosts and showing us such a fun time at the lake.