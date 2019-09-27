Before the action and drama on the field comes the action in the stadium lot, and if you’re looking to be the most valuable player of the tailgate party, college football legends say it’s all about the food, friends, and fans.
“Whether it’s bonding with other fans who become fast friends, or devouring some of the best food around, there is nothing like a college football tailgate to bring fans together and get them hyped for the game!” said Eddie George, retired running back and Heisman Trophy winner, who stars as the “Doctor” on Dr Pepper’s episodic marketing series, “Fansville.”
“Tailgating is the fabric of college football. In my travels both back home to Norman, Oklahoma, or away, the sacred art of hosting a tailgate or visiting another’s is quite honestly the best part of preparing for the moment we wait all week to enjoy -- the sights, sounds and flavor of Saturdays with our favorite people, supporting our favorite teams,” says retired linebacker and two-time All-American, Brian Bosworth, who stars as the “Sheriff.”
In the meantime, spice up your tailgates with the official drink of “Fansville,” Dr Pepper, both as an ice-cold drink or used in your favorite tailgate snacks, like Skillet Burgers or this fan-favorite recipe for Checkered Flag Chili. With just six quick and easy steps, you can be the tailgate party MVP!
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds ground beef
- 3 pounds ground pork
- 3 tablespoons bacon drippings
- 2 large onions, chopped
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- 3 tablespoons red pepper
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 6 large fresh tomatoes, peeled and chopped (or 2 8-oz. cans tomatoes)
- 1 small can green chilies
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 12-oz. cans Dr Pepper
- 2 cups water
- 4 tablespoons chicken stock
- 2 cans kidney beans, drained
- 2 jalapeños, finely diced
- 1 6-oz. can tomato paste
- 8 tablespoons chili powder
Directions:
- Render fat from bacon (save fat from cooked bacon).
- Sauté all vegetables and garlic in rendered fat.
- Separately brown all beef and pork; drain excess fat.
- Add beef and pork into the sautéed vegetables.
- Reduce Dr Pepper by 50 percent by bringing to a boil and simmering until quantity is half.
- Add all other ingredients and simmer for 1 to 2 hours.
For more tailgating recipes and resources, visit drpepper.com.
Dedicated football fans know that the best way to start any game is with a great tailgate party. Score a touchdown before kickoff with tips, tricks and recipes from football legends.