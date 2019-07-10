You can smell it in the air: BBQ season is in full swing. To impress your friends and family, you're going to need to offer up some serious eats because, let's face it, the food is the true star of any BBQ. But, this summer, don't overlook one of the key elements to really enjoying the full grilling experience - music.
McCormick asked Pitmaster Myron Mixon and the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff to bring the two together. They remixed an old-school favorite, the classic cheeseburger, and layered it with lots of flavor. Try this Triple Mustard Bacon Cheeseburger, which calls for mustard in the ground beef to add tang, brushed on as a grilling glaze to keep them moist, and spread on the rolls as the perfect topping.
Below are a few helpful tips from Myron and Jazzy Jeff for making your BBQ sing this summer. Visit FindYourSummerHit.com - this season's go-to grilling resource for seasonings, sauces, grilling essential sets, guides, tips, and of course - more recipes!
Be patient
Myron points out that flipping meat too early is one of the most common grilling mistakes. The key to the perfect burger is waiting until it's cooked on one side before turning. The flip should only happen once.
Give your burger a little poke
Try not to press your patties with the spatula. That sizzle is the sound of all your flavorful juices hitting the grill and drying out. Instead, Myron recommends pressing your thumb into the patties to create a dimple, before throwing them on the grill, for more even cooking.
Set the mood
Nothing says backyard BBQ like turning up the ultimate playlist. Jeff suggests choosing songs that are nostalgic and make you think about the great summers of the past.
Triple Mustard Bacon Cheeseburger (Serves 4)
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 4 slices cheddar cheese
- 4 slices bacon, crisply cooked
- 6 tablespoons French's Classic Yellow Mustard, divided
- 1 teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon McCormick Black Pepper, ground
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 4 hamburger rolls
Directions:
- Mix 2 tablespoons of the mustard, garlic powder, pepper and salt in medium bowl. Add ground beef and mix gently until well blended. Shape into 4 patties.
- Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes. Brush tops with 1 tablespoon of the mustard. Flip burgers and brush with an additional 1 tablespoon of the mustard. Grill 4 to 6 minutes longer or until desired doneness. Add cheese slices to burgers 1 minute before cooking is completed.
- Spread remaining 2 tablespoons of the mustard on rolls. Serve burgers on rolls. Top with bacon and desired condiments and toppings.