Fall mean it's time to change up your wardrobe. While a great pair of jeans and a favorite top will always be in style, you can keep any outfit on trend by using accessories strategically.
The experts at Jewelry Television (JTV) share the top trends and tricks for using jewelry to enhance your outfit and reflect your one-of-a-kind style:
Trend 1: Jewel tones
Elevate your fall wardrobe with designs in deep jewel tones. Rich and regal, jewel tone colors are saturated hues that resemble specific gemstones. These colors include sapphire blue, emerald green, ruby red, amethyst purple and citrine yellow.
Jewel tones look great against monochromatic materials such as leather and suede. Layer multiple jewel tones or focus on a single hue for your jewelry ensemble and you'll get the perfect juxtaposition for standout style.
Trend 2: Overstated bling
Be the center of attention with larger-than-life looks, such as over-sized necklaces and bold rings. Statement jewelry is hot during fall, and comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors. Have a minimalist outfit? Statement pieces are a simple way to add fabulous flair.
Keep in mind, with statement jewelry, a little goes a long way. To maximize your look, keep other jewelry to a minimum so your statement piece really pops. For example, a large bib necklace of woven crystals and pearls is the ideal way to enhance a basic blazer and can be complemented with simple stud earrings to complete your look.
Trend 3: Linear and lengthening
Show off your subtle style with elongated earrings and necklaces with Y-necks. The fastening technique for elongated necklaces is what makes them stand out from other necklaces. Unlike the traditional clasps, these are fastened by threading one end through the other or by simply tying a knot in the chain.
Trend 4: Nature inspired
Feel the spirit of Mother Nature and embrace your inner bohemian style with nature-inspired jewelry and accessories. Designs that feature dainty feathers and bold earth tones really reflect this trend. Wear them and you'll quickly discover they become a conversation starter among friends and coworkers.
An easy way to try the nature trend is to add green crystal jewelry pieces to an outfit. For a boho-chic look, consider natural stones such as beautiful blue turquoise for necklaces, rings and more. Any accessory that reflects the environment is a great addition to your wardrobe, including designs featuring leaves, birds and butterflies.
