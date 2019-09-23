Whether it's the long-awaited premiere of your favorite drama, the return of a hyped reality series, or this season's big award show, there's always a reason to gather your friends around a screen for a viewing party!
If you find yourself up next to host, it can feel like the pressure is on to impress. Luckily, hosting doesn't have to be as difficult as it might seem.
Follow these simple tips to make sure your viewing party is anything but basic, and you will be sure to win the award for the host with the most.
Step up the snack game:
A little creativity goes a long way
Snacking is an essential part of any viewing party, and while a bowl of chips could get the job done, creating thematic dishes is key to making the viewing party complete. For award shows, star-shaped treats or cookies cut in the shape of awards will tie in the Hollywood theme, while an island-based reality show might call for tropical fruit kabobs. Instead of pre-making all of the food, let your guests do some of the work! Whether it's a build-your-own flatbread station, complete with delicious toppings, or a simple popcorn and candy bar, make sure to offer a blend of savory and sweet for a balanced menu.
Set the bar high
With the perfect cocktail
Spoiler alert: Many party drinks are full of sugar and excess calories. To help your guests enjoy their hors-d'oeuvres - and avoid a punch bowl hangover - opt for a healthier alternative, like Bai. The antioxidant-infused drink contains five calories per serving with no artificial sweeteners, making it the perfect beverage choice for the night. Bai is delicious to drink on its own, and even more fun as a cocktail mixer. Plus, the tasty flavors, like Brasilia Blueberry and Puna Coconut Pineapple, are sure to transport guests to a flavor paradise - even if heartbreak is happening on-screen.
For a tasty, healthier twist on a cocktail favorite, try a Citrus Mule.
Pour 4 ounces Bai Costa Rica Clementine, 2 ounces bourbon and 1/2 ounce of lime juice over ice. Top with ginger beer. Stir and garnish with orange and lime wedges.
Voila! You have a refreshing drink that guests are sure to love.
Comfort is key
Make your guests feel at home
There's nothing worse than settling in for a viewing party and realizing there's no place to sit. When hosting, make sure to think through how many guests you will have, and ensure that there is space for everyone. If you're limited on traditional seating, floor space can work too! Disperse floor cushions, blankets and extra pillows throughout the viewing room, so your guests can get cozy and enjoy the show.
Let the games begin
Everyone loves a little friendly competition
Engage your guests in the fun by creating a customized version of Bingo or trivia. For example, have guests make predictions on who will get sent off the island or create ballots for guests to fill out before an award show. If you're short on time, there are often templates for upcoming awards shows online, as well as apps that will help you build the questions. A grand prize for whoever wins the most points will keep everyone on their toes!
Leave an impression
Did someone say swag bags?
Everyone knows that swag bags are the most bougie part of a celebrity awards show. And while yours may not include a vacation to Greece and gold-infused face oil, it can still be a fun surprise! Whether you gift your guests their Mule cup - with the recipe card and ingredients to make their own Citrus Mule, a favorite beauty product, or a mini spa kit, everyone loves a treat to take home.
Viewing parties help make every on-screen moment more exciting and, with the right people and ambiance, the night is sure to be a smashing success.
For additional information and fun recipes, visit drinkbai.com/blog.