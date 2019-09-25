Skip the dehydrating alcohol, artificial flavorings and unhealthy refined sugar to serve up a natural, fruit-based drink - a mocktail - when you're planning your next party. A mocktail not only replenishes your vital fluids, hydrating you and providing important nutrition your body needs, but it's yummy, fun and festive to drink.
When you add a super food like a Chiquita banana to your mocktail, you're adding vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B6, which helps muscles function, boosts your immune system and helps with formation of red blood cells; potassium, which can help level out your blood pressure; fiber, protein, antioxidants, vitamin C, magnesium and more.
Bananas balance out the flavors of the more tart or acidic fruits you're using in your recipe, while boosting the nutritional content.
Another great thing about mocktails? They are super easy to prepare, taking only about 10 minutes of prep time. All you need is a blender and the ingredients of your choice. Serve each mocktail over crushed ice or ice cubes in a decorative glass and add a tiny umbrella or a small fruit skewer with berries and banana slices for a festive party presentation.
Try one of these vegan, gluten-free and lactose-free recipes for mocktails:
Tropical Chiquita Banana Colada Shake with Coconut Water (serves 2)
Ingredients
- 2 Chiquita bananas
- 2 cups coconut water
- 2 cups mango juice
- 3 sprigs fresh mint
- 2 limes
Directions
Chop the bananas in pieces and blend them together with the coconut water, mango juice and the juice of one lime. Pour the juice into the glasses and garnish with the other lime (sliced or quartered) and the sprigs of mint. Enjoy and share your Banana Colada shake recipe using #Chiquita Banana.
Pink Sunrise Mocktail with Chiquita Bananas and Watermelon (serves 2)
Ingredients
- 2 Chiquita bananas
- 1 grapefruit
- 3 slices watermelon
- 2.5 cups sparkling water
- 1 lemon
- Fresh mint to garnish
Directions
Mix the two bananas with half of the grapefruit, 3/4 cup sparkling water and one squeezed lemon. Set this mixture aside.
Using another bowl, blend 1 and 1/2 cup sparkling water with the 3 slices of watermelon and the other half of the grapefruit.
Fill half of the glass with the red juice (with the watermelon in it) and pour the other juice (containing the blended bananas) on top.
Garnish with a piece of watermelon and mint.
Enjoy and share your Pink Sunrise Mocktail recipe using #ChiquitaBanana.
For other fun and delicious drink recipes to add a festive touch to your get-togethers, check out https://www.chiquita.com/recipes.