Diamonds are extolled in movies and songs for good reason - their romance, allure and durability make them a symbol of love and fidelity. Diamonds are in demand from purists and romantics alike who want to indulge in the most coveted of gemstones.
But did you know that there are many alternatives to mined diamonds? The following information on five gemstones comes from Jewelry Television (JTV).
Mined diamonds
The standard for engagement and wedding rings, but also heirloom quality fashion jewelry, is the traditional mined diamond. These gems formed deep below the Earth's surface over millions of years, making them rare, unique and intrinsically highly valuable. The variety of designs, cuts and settings available using traditional diamonds make them the ultimate complement to any wardrobe choice.
Lab-grown diamonds
An increasingly popular gemstone is a lab-grown diamond. These are actual diamonds, with the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds, but are produced in a laboratory. The complex, highly technical process of growing diamonds in a lab creates these treasured gemstones that are cut, faceted and polished in the same way as mined diamonds. Innovative lab-grown diamonds are a great choice to show you've found a beautiful, authentic diamond at a great value.
Moissanite
Originally discovered in 1893 in a crater created by a meteorite, natural moissanite is composed of carbon and silicon, making it one of the hardest known minerals on Earth, second only to diamonds. It is extremely resistant to scratching and chipping. Natural moissanite for jewelry is incredibly rare, but moissanite has now been synthesized in a laboratory, making it more affordable and accessible. Moissanite fire has a higher dispersion value than diamond, and JTV's skilled cutters facet the crystals to maximize the brilliance and enhance the exceptional fire. It offers a brilliant, sophisticated appearance for everyday wear and glamorous evening looks, with a wide selection of styles and price points available.
Strontium titanate
This man-made diamond simulant, which is an oxide of strontium and titanium, also has a significantly higher dispersion value than diamonds. While it appears similar to a diamond, it has a different composition. Fabulite Strontium Titanate offers a kaleidoscope of colorful fire and sparkle to make any wearer stand out. It's a showstopper.
Cubic zirconia
Possibly the best-known man-made diamond simulant, cubic zirconia is an affordable alternative for adding bling to your everyday wear or for a statement look. To ensure the highest level of craftsmanship and quality, look for a reputable brand such as Bella Luce. Cubic zirconia jewelry enables the wearer to be playful and creative with their style and experiment with different looks, due to the versatility and affordability of this popular gem.
