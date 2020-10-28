It’s easy to see that Margaret Dennis-Wade and Richard Wade are in love with the combined home and office they built at Judson Road and Yates Drive — even though not everyone believed in Margaret’s vision when she first floated the idea.
“We all told her she was crazy,” Richard Wade said.
Now, though, they say they’ve created a good life in the details found in the office of the accounting firm Margaret started with her father, William Dennis, in 1987. Dennis-Wade Associates has an address of 1100 Judson Road, Building 200, and their attached home has an address of 1001 Yates Drive. The Judson Road entrance is all business, while their Yates Drive entrance leads to a warm and inviting home.
The Longview natives have been married for 49 years. They lived in three other homes before they built the Yates property — but they had never built a new home before. Dennis-Wade Associates was previously at 1125 Judson Road for 27 years, before they moved into their new combined quarters on Labor Day 2018.
“The city was also very cooperative,” Richard said, explaining that the couple approached the city with their plans before proceeding. “We asked them what to do first, and then went and did it. ... We did not purchase the lots until we were very sure we could do what we wanted to do.”
They actually purchased three lots that are part of the planned development that allowed them to co-locate their home and business in one structure — one structure with a very important dividing line.
“This is a critical thing right here,” Richard said, standing in the one doorway between the two sides of the structure. The fire door and a fire wall, with two pieces of sheetrock all the way to the roof, provide extended protection for each side of the building in the event of a fire on either side.
The purchase of three lots protected something important to Margaret outside the house — a preserved natural area filled with trees and foliage. Richard looked at his wife as he explained, and she nodded resolutely, that it had pained her every time a tree had to be cut down during the construction project. The natural area provides a picturesque buffer between their home and office and the office park next door.
Brice Davis of Thacker-Davis Architects designed the building; Steve Pirtle built it for them; and local interior designer and friend Jack Barkley put his special touch on the inside.
At the entrance to the business on Judson Road, sweeping stairs and a ramp provide entrance to the structure built up on a brick retaining wall. Barkley, Richard said, suggested that the entrance is so attractive that people will want to have photos made there. The entrance leads into a reception area, with an office on either side — Richard’s to the right and Margaret’s to the left.
Richard is a 1968 Longview High School graduate, while Margaret graduated in 1969. Barkley’s design for Richard’s office includes a chair from the T.G. Field Auditorium that was torn down a few years ago at the site of what was once Longview High School, with various Longview High School momentos stacked on the chair. Built-in cabinets hold books and pieces of his collection of antique cameras and clocks. One section is dedicated to Richard’s side-passion — working as an umpire
for high school and college baseball games, with baseball wallpaper providing the perfect backdrop.
Richard joked that at their age, he and his wife found the need to build each “their own water closet” in their bathroom in the house, for those late night bathroom trips. His bathroom has the same wallpaper as the accent wall in his office.
The bathroom in the office area was required to be handicapped accessible, a design element they recognized the importance of throughout the structure.
“We wanted wide doors at our house anyway,” he said, recognizing they might be needed as they grow older.
Margaret’s office is filled with stacks of papers the couple promises are in purposeful order and filing cabinets — as well as commemorative copies of the Longview News-Journal’s coverage of the Lobos’ 2018 championship run. A coffee bar and workroom was also systematically arranged by the architects.
A walk-through the fire door reveals the guest bathroom and bedroom, and then a short hallway turns to the main entrance of the house and its grand, open concept living room, kitchen and formal dining room.
“We built the house around the furniture we had,” Richard said, but also joked that the custom woodwork alone cost more than their first house.
The entry way includes a useful secret — a closet that could also double as a safe room that is hidden because it doesn’t have a typical door handle.
“This is attached to the door,” Margaret said, as she pulled on a wooden table attached to what appears to be a wall. It opened to reveal the closet, where they’ve hidden they’re fully decorated Christmas tree and other items.
An electrical outlet for the Christmas tree was specifically placed in the floor nearby in the living room.
“We don’t have to decorate or undecorate,” Margaret said.
Shelves and other elements in the house also were designed to give Margaret a way to showcase her collection of some 200 Nativity scenes — all of different sizes, styles and materials that stay up year-round.
“We’ve had people bring them to us from all over the world,” she said.
In addition to his and her toilet rooms, their master bathroom features a large soaker tub and a walk-in shower with a bench and multiple shower heads. The shower also will allow a wheelchair to roll into it, Richard said.
Their laundry room features a special dishwasher for their beloved dogs’ food bowls, and a dog run was specially designed for their little family members outside the laundry room.
The house also was designed with a deck with doors into Margaret’s office, the living room and their master bedroom — although one feature of the deck is in the process of begin repurposed. The couple designed the deck around a large, old tree, only to discover months after moving in that the tree was ill and could not be saved. They’ve cut off the top of the tree, with plans to repurpose the part that remains in the deck into a table.
The Wades said their change in lifestyle, to living and working in the same building, means they’re close to downtown and to where they worship, First United Methodist Church. Richard also noted that the railroad is what brought his family to Longview, so their location provides another advantage as well.
“We love to hear the trains,” Margaret said.