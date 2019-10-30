Habits children learn about fitness can last a lifetime — with several local women leading efforts to provide a variety of opportunities for physical activity.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says children who are obese are more likely to become obese adults. Obesity brings with it increased risk of a number of serious health conditions, such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and cancer.
Jade Killingsworth, who operates Toddler Tippy Toes in Longview, was herself a student at her mother Tena Vogel’s dance studio as a child. Today, she offers 45-minute classes for children ages 12 to 36 months at The Dance Studio at 2309 Gilmer Road as well as other pop-up classes at Longview preschools. The four-week classes are $75.
“It introduces little ones to dance and movement and is a great bonding experience with a little boy and girl with their caregiver,” Killingsworth said. “There is so much research that backs up that physical movement in toddlers will help in cognitive and motor skill development and social development. And all these things are so, so important.”
She keeps class sizes to about eight students, with her mother handling classes starting at the age of 3. This is Toddler Tippy Toes’ third year, with Killingsworth saying she is adding a stroller fitness class at local parks and at Longview World of Wonders.
“This is basically just for moms and dads to come out and have a sense of community that we are all in this together and we have these kids and maybe not feeling great about going to the gym or working out or can’t get child care,” she said. “It will be an hour fitness class and we can sing to them while moving our bodies. It will be cardio and there is some weight training. It is a good fitness class to keep that community and keep that bonding experience with caregiver and child.”
Stroller fitness classes will be $10 each.
Toni Dussex, owner of Freedom Yoga at 175 Beechwood Drive, said her studio has offered children’s classes in the past and plans to do so again. She has heard feedback from adult students about how yoga has helped them with anxiety — something she said young people are dealing with more than in the past. She believes yoga classes could help them.
“If you know anything about anxiety you know it is affecting kids more now these days,” she said. “I wish I could have learned yoga at a young age. A lot of kids are on blood pressure medicine and anti-anxiety medicines and yoga is a nice alternative or a complementary treatment for anxiety.”
Christy Collins, community coordinator for the Healthy Kids Running Series Longview, said she didn’t get into running herself until she was an adult, but she said it has made a remarkable change in how she feels. She wants her kids to have a better chance for a healthy start than she did.
“One thing I feel like a challenge of adult life is learning about health and fitness,” she said. “I did not have a very active background in my childhood and was pretty sedentary with a pretty poor diet. Across the board, I think there is so much research that ties exercise to endorphins and sort of anxiety management. I am also a huge fan of yoga. I’m getting yoga teacher training, so I can be a yoga instructor.”
The Healthy Kids Running Series in Longview will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 3 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church at 2500 McCann Road.
“This is something where the younger children can get involved and it’s just really great to cheer everyone else on as they race for the finish,” she said.
The length of the run depends on the children’s age. Two year olds run an 8 yard dash. There’s also a 50 yard dash for 2 and 3 year olds. The 4 to 5 year-olds run a 75-yard dash. Kindergarten and first grad students run a quarter-mile, while second and third graders run a half-mile and fourth through eight graders run a full mile.
Children can sign up for all races at once for a $40 entry. Call Collins at (713) 689-4603 for information.