Truth: I am closing out the last edition of Charm and View magazines for 2020 with a giant sigh of relief. I’ve never been so happy to see a year drawing to a close. (I need all the good Baptists in the back to give me a loud “Amen.”)
Another truth: These editions of the magazines are a great way to end one of the hardest years ever, and I’m not just saying that because I’m in charge of this publication.
On the cover of Charm, you’re going to read about an amazing woman, Melida Heien, Main Street coordinator for the city Longview. She’s a tireless advocate for our downtown businesses who’s worked hard to help them through this difficult season. She has lots of other layers, though, with a degree in communications, a master’s degree in public administration and a law degree, a side-gig as a dedicated fitness instructor and another life as a devoted — and hilarious — aunt. As I write this, she still wasn’t certain what our downtown Christmas celebrations might be able to look like this year, but I know she was balancing those decisions with all the right information and motives.
In View magazine, you’ll read about Community Healthcore and the people this organization has touched as the local governing authority for mental health, substance use disorders and intellectual and developmental disabilities in Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Rusk, Panola, Bowie, Red River, Marion and Cass counties. Now celebrating its 50th year, the organization has helped more than 16,000 people. I loved reading about the important work this organization is doing and how it’s helping to change people’s lives.
In her regular beauty column, take a “falsies” challenge with columnist Amy McHaney. Read about how the Memorial City Hall in Marshall is moving forward with performances in a post COVID-19 world. Take heart as you read about how Carmela Davis’ Magical Santa Land will provide the perfect socially distanced Christmas magic this year. (Don’t forget to drop in a donation when you drive through her fantastic light show — this is an expensive labor of love for her.)
Also, I hope you enjoy the final installment of Kimberly Fish’s alternative take on Longview history, “Blood on the Pines.” Fish is a talented, award-winning local author and we’ve sure enjoyed her visits to our pages this year. And, finally, I loved getting to peek inside the combined accounting firm office and home that Richard and Margaret Wade custom built on Judson Road. Enjoy the tour through the new lifestyle they created for themselves.
We started off 2020 with a bang, full of celebrations and high hopes for our city’s sesquicentennial. I hope y’all haven’t lost heart. We’ll get back to the fun, and in the mean time I hope we’re all soaking in the lessons of 2020 — that we need each other in countless ways.
I hope to see you in 2021.