When I was a kid, my dad, Clarence Hammer, told me and my siblings that he joined the Army during the Vietnam war to avoid the draft. He had started college in Missouri but couldn’t afford the books so dropped out of school. Knowing the draft was next, he beat Uncle Sam to the punch.
Later, after he had met and married my mother and they moved to Longview, he attended Kilgore College and earned an Associate’s Degree. He always talked fondly about one of his teachers: Peggy Coghlan. She must have influenced thousands of students in her career at Kilgore College — and even more people than that in the work she did in Longview, making sure we have a first-class library and a convention center that will serve our city well for years to come.
This is Charm and View magazines’ sesquicentennial editions, and we’re marking Longview’s 150th birthday by celebrating some of the people who helped us get here. In View magazine, read about the man credited with founding Longview by welcoming the railroad here: O. H. Methvin. In Charm, we’re recognizing the women in our past who helped make this city what it is. We conducted an online poll to see which women our readers thought rose to the top. Coghlan won, but truth is, it’s a hard contest. Read about some of the amazing women who have influenced Longview’s development, and forgive us if you think we left someone out.
We’re honoring our history in other ways in this edition as well. See inside a piece of Longview’s past while you read about a house that originally was built for one of Longview’s legacy families — now known as the Decker-Northcutt House. We’ll also take a tour through another piece of East Texas history: the former Hotel Marshall, known as the Marshall Grand in more recent years, has been resurrected as a modern home for East Texas Baptist University’s nursing program. Also, read about how an East Texas icon — the former Reo Palm Isle — is back in business, in a new way, as a skating rink.
In this edition of the magazine, we’ll help you get dressed up for the upcoming Sesquicentennial Ball and mark your calendars for all the events planned to celebrate our history.
I hope you enjoy all these reflections on our past as much as I have. Happy 150th birthday, Longview ... and many more.