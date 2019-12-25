A chance volunteer opportunity proved to be a driving force in the life of Kristen Ishihara.
While a student at Baylor Law, she decided to volunteer with the Special Olympics.
“I just handed out medals, but it was great to see those athletes so proud and excited,” she said.
So when she moved to Longview in 2006 and hung her shingle, she decided to volunteer as a coach for the East Texas Lightning, a team for athletes who compete in the Special Olympics.
“I started doing some pro bono work for those families and athletes,” she explained. “There are a lot of guardianship issues that need to be handled as these young adults turn 18 and things like special needs trusts need to be set up.”
With her degree in law from Baylor Law School, and an undergraduate degree in social work and public law from the University of Western Michigan, Ishihara was perfectly positioned to fulfill a critical need in the area: special needs and elder law. She joined the Ross & Shoalmire law firm as an elder law and estate planning attorney in 2015 and lead’s the firm’s Longview regional office.
“We’re the only firm in Longview that offers these services, and these needs will only grow as our population ages,” she said.
Ishihara got into law, she only half jokes, as a way to support herself and sustain a viable career.
“My uncle was a lawyer, I was interested in that, so I decided to go on to law school,” she said.
She’s built her career with Ross & Shoalmire specializing in elder law and continuing to work with the special needs population.
“A lot of mistakes happen in this field of law,” she said. “You don’t just dabble in it or it could result in a loss of benefits or status. It has to become your area of expertise.”
Kristen has also parlayed her expertise in law into the civic arena, serving as a City councilwoman since 2014 for District 4. While participating in Leadership Longview, Ishihara was involved in the inception of the dog park on Paul Boorman Trail.
“I got involved in the fundraising aspect, then worked on the animal shelter task force and I took a great interest about being involved in those processes,” she said.
After a seed was planted by city employees who were fans of her work and work ethic, Ishihara decided to run for city council and has enjoyed serving the Longview community.
“One of the greatest opportunities I’ve had since being in office is working on the bond project,” she said. “It’s the largest bond the city has ever had and it will make a lasting impact on Longview long after I’m gone. The city is moving in such a great direction. It’s been exciting to be part of the arboretum, and of private and public development in general.
“Everything is moving in the right direction.”
Ishihara is a member of the Zonta Club and a sustainer of the Junior League of Longview. She is married and has a son and a daughter. In her precious free time, she enjoys reading and outdoor activities with her family, taking advantage of all Longview has to offer.
“I have a beautiful, wonderful family and life,” she said. “I feel very blessed that I love what I do for a living. I have a job where I get to help people. I get to serve the community.”