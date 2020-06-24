Dear readers,
I hope you don’t think I’m being dramatic when I tell you that the cover stories of this edition of Charm of View magazines left me feeling ... hopeful.
Certainly, as our country continues to struggle through what it means to live in a pandemic, and as we once again finds ourselves divided by race and how we should treat our neighbors, I am, honestly looking for reasons to be hopeful for our future here on earth. I found it in our cover stories this time, about two people who are showing us what it means to forge a path forward in these strange times.
Our Charm cover features a woman whose smiling face you’ll probably recognize: Leisha Kidd-Brooks. As the manager of the city’s environmental health division, she leads the group of people who, among other things, ensure local restaurant are following all health regulations. They’re also the people who are helping local restaurants navigate through a variety of new regulations for restaurants post COVID-19. Leisha, however, is so much more than her job — a mother whose heart is big enough to care for other children, even when it means sacrifice on her part, and a volunteer whose dedication helps several local nonprofit organizations. I’m so proud she agreed to be on the cover of our magazine.
On the View cover, Cody Bowen tells us what it’s like to be named the new leader of LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center — home to many of Longview’s fine arts and other cultural experiences, and within a few months being tasked with developing a plan for how that center can continue operating through COVID-19. I was particularly moved by his explanation for how he approached that job: “I had to decide (if) moving forward with a season was a selfish motivation, or did I really want to provide hope for our community? Am I doing this for me, or am I doing this for God?” I love that heart for our community, and I think you’ll enjoy reading about his journey to this point in his life.
But wait! There’s more!
I laughed and laughed while I was reading Aprill Brandon’s column about life in the middle of COVID-19 quarantine. Kimberly Fish’s next installment of “Blood on the Pines” has me wishing she’d just go ahead and let me read the rest of the story already, because I’m hooked on her alternative view of Texas and Longview history. That’s a woman who knows how to weave a good tale.
Speaking of writers, East Texas author Patty Wiseman has just released a new book, which you can read about in a new feature we’re continuing in Charm magazine about local authors.
Learn about the right time to wear a mask — because, be honest, you’re not taking that recommendation seriously yet, and hear how The Blue Door Antiques and its companion store Pen and Company got their start.
Welcome to the July-August edition of Charm and View magazines. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did.