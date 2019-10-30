When she was a teenager, Longview Native Morgan Strong poured her entrepreneurial spirit into babysitting, largely, she laughs, so she could buy clothes.
“I have always loved fashion, even as a young girl,” said the mom of two, who now owns and operates beloved Longview boutique Morgan Abbigail. “I always wanted to open a store.”
In fact, Morgan wrote the business plan for her future endeavor when she was still a fashion merchandising student at Stephen F. Austin State University. Her original plan for the shop was to open it in downtown Longview, but those plans evolved to become a cottage location on Judson Road.
Before she returned to Longview to open Morgan Abbigail, which will celebrate 10 years of business on April 1, 2020, Morgan worked for designer Kay Unger in New York city and also did a stint at the Dallas Market Center, absorbing knowledge and experience she would later apply to her own venture.
“What I love to do is to make people feel good about themselves by helping them choose clothes to accentuate their bodies, instead of changing their bodies to conform to clothes,” she said.
Morgan Abbigail carries clothing and accessories for women of all sizes, ages and all points in life, Morgan said.
“I’ve worked very, very hard to make my lines all inclusive,” she said.
She describes her shop as “classic.”
“It’s high fashion, but classic. Different. I carry statement pieces, things that will never go out of style.”
Her shop mimics her personal style.
“I like a classic look mixed with a funky statement piece,” she said. “Like Lysse denim bottoms with an Ivy Jane top.”
Ivy Jane, by the way, is a Texas designer based in Dallas.
“I support all the Texas designers I can,” she said.
During the past 10 years, Morgan has paid careful attention to what her customers are looking for.
“I’ve added a more mature clothing,” she said. “I heard loud and clear that that niche was not being met and there weren’t enough things for women over 50.”
She also carries clothing at all price points, researching her lines thoroughly to ensure the highest quality for her customers, no matter the price.
Her customers have come to rely on her expertise, which she keeps current by devouring fashion magazines, live-streaming runway shows and researching trends sometimes up to a year before the clothes themselves will hit the hangers in her shop.
Many of the shoppers at Morgan Abbigail come in weekly to see what’s new.
“That’s definitely my favorite part of this business: the daily interaction with my customers,” Morgan said. “Most of them I’ve developed personal relationships with; they ask about my girls, I know about their families. I’ve made friendships here.
“I love my new customers. I’m so grateful for my loyal customers.”
One of the most important business strategies Morgan employs is one that comes from her heart: giving back to the community. She is the coordinator for the Longview Cotillion; active with the Junior League of Longview and the Wednesday night child services coordinator at First Baptist Church, where she, her husband and daughters are members.
“I just believe that it helps people want to shop with me if I give back to the community,” she said. “But either way, I just love Longview and all the people here and my customers. I hope to be able to give back and keep evolving with them for a long, long time.”