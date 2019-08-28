More information

History of the Teague House and family, as researched by Ken Oden and Sherry Statman

The House

The exact year it was constructed is unknown because the Upshur County Courthouse burned in the early 1870s. It might have been built as early as the 1850s by one of the original settlers in what was known as Earpville (pronounced Arpville), near present-day Longview.

The house served as a day stop for passengers on the William T. Brooks Stagecoach line that ran between Monroe, Louisiana, and Tyler. Latimus Lafayette (“L.L.”) and Mary Teague of Abbeville, Alabama, purchased the property in 1883, including the main house, a second house, a mill, tenant farmer houses, and the 300 acre farm. The Teague family, along with members of another family from Alabama, the Richardsons, are buried near the amphitheater in Teague Park.

L.L. Teague had served as county clerk in Henry County, Alabama, before moving to Texas. The Teague family included Jeff, Latimus W. (known as “Lat”), Sarah, Molly, Paul and George. Seven-year old Paul drowned in the nearby pond — the same one that's still in Teague Park today, shortly after the family moved to the home. L.L. put the property up for sale but changed his mind. The Teagues lived in the home for the next 59 years.

The Teagues also were a musical family and would have "musicales" for friends and neighbors. Sarah and Molly taught school and music lessons in a one-room schoolhouse that was on the property. The Teagues later moved the school to Magrill Street and eventually merged with the Longview Male and Female Institute to become the Longview public school. Sarah Teague taught at Longview High for many years.

Lat, son of L.L., was the last Teague to occupy the house. After his sister Sarah died in 1935, he sold the farm's remains to the city of Longview to establish a park in memory of his sisters. He retained ownership of the house until he died in 1942 at age 85, with no known descendants of the Teague family.

A feud

Oden and Statman describe the Teague family as "central" to the founding of and early life in Longview. The family's story includes a feud that turned violent and ended up as national news.

Jeff Teague, L.L Teague’s oldest son, was county attorney (a position now known as district attorney). Jeff Teague was shot and killed by George Tabler, the city marshal, following a disagreement connected to a famous murder trial, known as Tillery v. State:

"Mr. Tillery had killed a well-respected member of the Longview community, Dr. J.N. Allison. Mr. Tillery was prosecuted by County Attorney Jeff Teague," information from Oden says. "A star witness in the case was Marshal Tabler. Tillery was found guilty but his conviction was eventually overturned on appeal. In the trial, it was disclosed that Marshal Tabler himself had been alleged by witnesses to be part of a “Vigilance Committee”, a small group of men who conspired to kill the defendant. Mr. Tillery asserted at trial that he had killed Dr. Allison in self-defense while they were both on horseback, in broad daylight on Tyler street, because he learned that Allison and members of the Vigilance Committee had met the night before and vowed to “go for Tillery,” meaning to kill him. Tillery was regarded by these men as an 'undesirable,' who had recently 'pulled the whiskers' of Dr. Allison and was under suspicion of recent arson fires on property owned by Dr. Allison. Marshal Tabler was embarrassed that Jeff Teague had exposed his actions and the existence of the 'Vigilance Committee' during the case. It is undisputed that Tabler later killed Jeff Teague outside of the Daisy Saloon. Tabler claimed he was attempting to arrest Jeff Teague for public drunkenness when the killing occurred. Jeff Teague’s side of the story is unknown. After Tabler killed L.L. Teague’s son Jeff, a state of unquietness fell on Longview. Marshal Tabler and L.L. met on the street soon thereafter and were separated by townspeople before a fight ensued. At that time, Tabler threatened to 'kill any Teague' who crossed his path. There had already been two homicides (Dr. Allison and Jeff Teague) but the violence was not over."

On Sept. 25, 1886, L.L. Teague learned that Tabler would be at the Capitol Hotel in Marshall. He went there with his son Lat. When Tabler encountered them, he drew his Colt revolver. Tabler was killed in the gun battle that followed. Lat was shot in the arm, and L.L. was not injured. A court later determined the Teagues acted in self-defense.