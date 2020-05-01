Dear readers,
The world is a different place today than the last time we met on these pages two months ago, and I won’t lie — my heart is heavy.
As I write this we are standing in the gap between what was normal just two months ago, and what normal will be when we come out on the other side of this strange, troubling time in history. We have lost so much because of this new illness COVID-19.
I found comfort, though, in the normalcy of putting the finishing touches on this magazine and in the stories it contains. They reminded me of the beauty of this life, even through this great trial.
Our community was in the middle of celebrating our sesquicentennial when this virus hit. Those celebrations are planned to pick up again later, and our View cover story will tell you about people whose ancestor, O. H. Methvin, helped put Longview on the map. You’ll read about how they’ve continued to contribute to life in Longview 150 years after Methvin helped set Longview’s future in motion.
Our Charm cover story highlights a woman and an organization that are providing much needed medical care and other services internationally and locally. Debbie Mahoney is a nurse practitioner, board member and dedicated volunteer with Longview-based Refuge International. She serves some of the most vulnerable people in our world. She and Refuge International are a model for how we can love and care for one another — and how that continued even as we all struggled through COVID-19.
Amy McHaney’s beauty column is always a well-loved feature in Charm magazine, but this month’s edition was particularly moving to me. This month Amy highlights locally owned businesses and the unique items they offer that can add a little joy to our lives during this time. Our small businesses have been hit hard, and I love that we’re able to feature some of them in this edition of the magazines.
You’ll also read about women in Longview who are putting their personal pocketbooks to work, joining together to help support local nonprofit organizations. The group 100-Plus Women Who Care of Longview has donated more than $100,000 since it was founded a few years ago.
Kimberly Fish’s next installment in her alternative view of Texas and Longview history had me on the edge of my seat this month, and a feature on post office murals of the Great Depression era reminds us that we’ve survived hard times together before — and I’m confident we’ll do so again.
In the book of Romans, Paul spoke to people in a different time and situation, but I find comfort in his words as we face uncertainty: “Suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.” We will persevere together.