Dear readers,
I’ll admit to being a wee bit giddy as we were putting the final touches on this magazine, because I love history and these pages are filled with it.
As Longview celebrates its sesquicentennial, this edition of View magazine will tell you about one of the big ripple effects that followed O.H. Methvin’s decision to give 100 acres of land to the Southern Pacific Railroad for $1: The railroad went on to give land to four of the major church denominations, planting seeds that helped form the foundation of the faith community that would develop in Longview. Those churches were joined by two other major downtown Longview churches that continue to thrive and their effect in Longview has spread far beyond the city’s original 100 acres.
Also inside View, I think you’ll love peeking inside the home Pat and Kathleen Mays renovated on College Street. The home has kept watch on Longview’s growth and change for decades, and the Mays’ renovation preserved the home’s character while adding beautiful modern amenities.
Charm magazine also will celebrate another piece of history — the original Rotary Club of Longview is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. We’re proud that it and the two other Rotary clubs that eventually grew out of it are being led by three women this year.
I’m also excited about a new addition to the magazine. Local author Kimberly Fish is spinning an alternative tale about Longview’s history and O.H. Methvin and his family. I’m enjoying her flight of Longview fantasy. I think you will, too.
Winter is nearing an end and spring will be here soon. I suspect we’ll be well into the heat of summer when I see you next. Until then, you’ll find some great looks in our Charm fashion feature to help you survive Texas’ fickle spring weather, the Sesquicentennial parade, a program designed to draw children into the city’s birthday celebrations and Debbie Fontaine, a woman who’s making Longview sweeter every day. I hope you enjoy all the wonderful stories packed into this edition of the magazines.