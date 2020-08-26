When Annice Germon first moved to Longview in 2005, she was planning to retire.
But after purchasing a house in the area and falling in love with East Texas, Germon says she felt a particular draw toward real estate.
“The American dream is to have a home of your own,” Germon said. “I believe that everybody, no matter who they are — race, religion — deserves to have their own [home].”
After teaching real estate classes for several years, Germon started her own brokerage in 2012 called GraMer Group Real Estate Services. GraMer stands for the words “grace” and “mercy” combined — two words Germon says she incorporates into her everyday life.
“That’s who I am,” Germon said. “My slogan for the company is: integrity, knowledge and dependability. It’s who we are and what we do.”
Germon says being in the real estate field has allowed her to help people realize their dreams. “My favorite thing about this business is to see the look on (a client’s) face when we find what they really like,” Germon said.
She says owning a home is one of the best ways for people to increase their value and enhance their assets.
“It gives a whole different meaning to how you do things in this world,” Germon said. “It is the perfect way to develop your credit, your stability…. And it increases or enhances [people’s] understanding of the community, their involvement in the community and how people live their lives.”
In 2016, Germon was elected Realtor of the Year by the Longview Area Association of Realtors and in 2017, Germon served as president of the Longview Area Association of Realtors.
Germon also serves as the vice president of Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity and will next year serve as the board president. She says Habitat for Humanity is her other passion.
“(Habitat’s) sole objective is to help people have a home,” Germon said, “and they believe, as I believe, that everybody should have that option.”
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit, Christian-based international organization that brings families, volunteers and resources together to build affordable housing in low-income areas.
Germon says she’s been an active board member with the organization for about four years.
“(Habitat for Humanity) is my other heart,” Germon said. “Helping those who can’t through traditional ways come to own a home is amazing. And then to work with people who believe like I believe is even more amazing; they are rooted and grounded in Jesus Christ.”
Germon says she is proud to be a woman in business in the Longview community.
“Women are intuitive, we are detail oriented, we have vision,” Germon said. “I believe that those are the things that are necessary to enhance any community, any situation and any business.”
Outside of work and her community involvement, Germon says she spends as much time as she can with her eight grandchildren — four of whom live in the Longview area and four of whom live in Houston.
“I’m a proud granny,” Germon says. “That’s my affectionate name around the house — Granny — and that means the world to me. I’m just as happy as I can be to be Granny.”