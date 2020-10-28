Vickie Slover says she never in her wildest dreams believed she would run a small business.
With a degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in interior design, Slover says owning a flower shop was not her first career choice. She worked in the design field after graduating college.
Now she has owned and operated Casa Flora Flower Shop in Longview for the past seven years. She says she finds it extremely rewarding.
“My parents purchased Casa Flora Flowers in 1984,” Slover said. “My mom had worked for the previous owners.”
In 1990, Slover’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, so Slover says she helped out with the family business while her mother had treatments. After her mother had been back to work for several years, she was diagnosed with breast cancer again in 1998. “So again, there was a need for me to come back to the shop and help with the business,” Slover said.
Slover stayed on the payroll from then on, working in the shop over the next 15 years. In 2013, Slover purchased Casa Flora Flower Shop from her parents. She says her favorite thing about working in the flower industry is making people happy and brightening their spirits.
“Flowers are the language of love,” Slover said. “We have wonderful customers and I have enjoyed getting to know them over the past 36 years.”
As owner of Casa Flora Flower Shop, Slover has multiple responsibilities, including overseeing and managing a staff of 10. “As owner, you pretty much do whatever is necessary to keep the business running smoothly,” Slover said. “I have a fantastic team and work family. There is absolutely no way I could run this without them.”
Slover says the onset of COVID-19 has brought about a number of changes in the way she runs her business, but it hasn’t stopped her from delivering flowers to those in need.
“I feel flower shops are now an essential business,” Slover said. “During our state mandatory shutdown, I called a Texas state representative to inquire if we could reopen our business, and his reply was yes. People send flowers for many different reasons or occasions — most cities have a hospital, funeral home, nursing facility, restaurant, etc. and these are all places we frequent with our deliveries.”
Slover was able to use a federal loan to pay her employees while in shutdown for three weeks and she says she and her employees are now adapting to the changes brought on by the pandemic. She says though the doors remain locked at Casa Flora Flowers, they allow customers inside with proper masks. They also provide curbside assistance and delivery.
“COVID-19 has been a true test of one’s faith and patience during such uncertain times,” Slover said. “But our staff is willing and ready to help during happy and sad times.”
Born and raised in Longview, Slover remains dedicated to bettering the city and giving back in various ways. She is a member of the Longview group 100+ Women Who Care, a group of women who meet quarterly to pool their individual resources and donate to local nonprofits or charities, and she says she tries to donate and help with events as much as she can at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. She has been a member of Winterfield United Methodist Church for 46 years and is a graduate of Longview High School. She remains a strong supporter of Lobo Football and takes great pride in being from Longview.
“I inherited my mom’s heart in giving to those in need,” Slover said. Like her mother, Slover is a breast cancer survivor. “I believe that in giving, it all comes back to you at some point,” Slover said.