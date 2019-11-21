Whether you’re braving the cold to find the perfect Hanukah gift or searching high and low for the ideal Christmas tree, there are plenty of opportunities to create special memories with your family this season. And there are ways to make each event a little warmer and fuzzier.
“One of the best things about the holidays is how cozy everything can feel,” says Laryssa Grant, women’s buyer for national shoe retailer, Rack Room Shoes. “And while it can be a busy time of year, it’s important to treat comfort as a priority and slow down to enjoy each moment.”
Here are three activities to try this season that can make you feel warm and fuzzy on the inside -- and outside!
Get Snuggly
Over-scheduling can put a damper on the holidays. That’s why it’s important to carve out some quality time to get in the spirit. Give each family member a goodie bag of holiday-themed pajamas and then pop in a holiday movie to spend the evening snuggled up with the people you love.
Make it cozier: Pair the pajamas with shearling-lined slippers, such as those from Koolaburra by Ugg to ensure everyone’s feet stay warm and toasty all night. Minnetonka and Skechers also offer faux fur-lined options to try. Cozy, comfortable slippers can also serve as ideal stocking stuffers this holiday season.
Adopt a Charity
Set an example for younger generations by adopting a charity for the holidays. Whether you give the gift of your time or money, supporting causes close to your heart can become a cherished family tradition.
Make it cozier: After each family member selects a special charity, set aside time to discuss over a cup of hot chocolate and homemade cookies.
Take a Tour of Local Lights
Check out the lights in your community for a fun and budget-friendly way to get in the holiday spirit. From spectacular light shows to twinkling home displays, take advantage to explore all your area has to offer.
Whether it’s doing good works or enjoying the sights and sounds of the season, there’s no better time of year for creating cozy memories.