Actor Steven Thompson poses for a picture next to a poster of George Floyd in Los Angeles Friday, April 2, 2021. Thompson is choosing not to watch the televised trial of Derek Chauvin, the white police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, has provoked strong emotions among many Black men and women, all tinged with an underlying dread that it could yield yet another devastating disappointment, even though he feels there is a strong case against him. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)