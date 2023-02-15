Christian Heritage Classical School made it a clean sweep on Tuesday with the Sentinels and Lady Sentinels earning playoff wins and advancing to regional competition.
The CHCS boys notched a 58-46 win over Victory Baptist of Weatherford.
Ethan Moczygemba paced the Sentinels with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Isaac Adams and Abe Rutherford added 11 points apiece, with Adams polishing off a double-double effort with 15 rebounds and four assists and Rutherford coming away with six steals.
CHCS will take on Kingdom Collegiate of DeSoto at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Greenville.
The Lady Sentinels earned a 46-33 win over Accelerate Christian of Amarillo, with Alli Wilson doing double-double duty with 14 points, 10 steals and seven assists.
Margot Risner added eight points and nine rebounds, and Campbell Laney had seven rebounds for CHCS, which will take on Prestonwood North at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Mabank High School.