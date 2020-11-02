FILE — Host/chef Marcus Samuelsson participates in PBS’s “No Passport Required” and “South By Somewhere” panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 30, 2019. Samuelsson is hoping to educate Americans and champion Black chefs in “The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food” from Little, Brown and Company’s Voracious imprint. The book has 150 recipes from two dozen top Black chefs and includes profiles of each. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)