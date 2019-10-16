Members of the Chicago Teachers Union and SEIU Local 73 march through the Loop after a Monday rally, three days before the unions could walk off the job on strike. Chicago’s public schools have canceled classes after the teachers’ union president announced that his bargaining team will recommend teachers vote to go on strike. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday that classes would be canceled Thursday after determining that she can’t accept the Chicago Teachers Union’s demands, which she says would cost the city $2.5 billion it can’t afford.