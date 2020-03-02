KASTANIES — A child died when a boat full of migrants heading to a Greek island capsized Monday, part of a wave of thousands trying to push through Greece’s land and sea borders.
The child’s death was the first since neighboring Turkey announced Thursday it was easing restrictions on those wishing to cross to Europe, and thousands of migrants began massing at the frontiers with Greece.
Greek authorities said they had stopped more than 24,000 attempted illegal crossings at the land border with Turkey since early Saturday, and arrested 183 people — very few of whom were Syrians.
Turkey’s announcement marked a dramatic departure from its previous policy of containing refugees and other migrants under an agreement with the European Union. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded more support from Europe in dealing with the fallout from the Syrian war to its south.
From Wire Reports
As European countries rushed to back Greece, Erdogan said Monday that Western leaders were calling him and urging him to reverse the border opening. “It’s done, the gates are open now. You will have your share of this burden now,” he said he told them.
Soon “the number of people going to the border will be expressed in millions,” he said.