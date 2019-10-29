SANTIAGO, Chile — Chileans gathered Tuesday for a 12th day of demonstrations that began with youth protests over a subway fare hike and have become a leaderless national movement demanding greater equality and better public services in a country long seen as an economic success story.
Meanwhile, a move to change or replace Chile's dictatorship-era constitution, one of protesters' main demands, appeared to gather momentum in the country's congress.
Hundreds of protesters marched in central Santiago by early afternoon, including kindergarten teachers and health care workers demanding more resources and better conditions at work. Thousands more were expected to press their call for changes to a market-dominant socio-economic model that has fully or partially privatized pensions, health and education.
Some demonstrators are angry about the retirement system, which forces Chileans to hand over 10 percent of their income to private fund managers and then receive pensions that barely cover a third of most people's monthly expenses. Others fume about a public health system that makes many wait months for an appointment with a specialist, or seek expensive private care. Still others resent university loans that they are still paying into their '40s and '50s, even as 1% of the population earns 33 percent of the nation's wealth, making Chile the most unequal country in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development group of wealthy nations.
Virtually none have been satisfied by President Sebastián Piñera's response to the protests, which includes replacing eight ministers, calling for national dialogue, offering small increases in the minimum wage and the lowest pensions, higher taxes on the wealthy and decreases in the prices of medicine and electricity.
Piñera, a billionaire businessman who sees the private sector and economic growth as the keys to national success, may be hoping that his relatively minor concessions will calm the streets as protests approach the two-week mark, said Lucia Dammert, a sociologist and political scientist at the University of Santiago. It remains uncertain if that will happen, she said.
"It's really unclear what the government's strategy is. They find themselves facing a situation they weren't prepared for," she said. "This is a government with an intense focus on economic growth. ... They may be thinking that the streets will quiet down as time passes and people get exhausted."
Piñera's approval is at 14%, according to recent polls, but protests have focused mostly on replacing the constitution, saying its focus on prioritizing private control of virtually every aspect of the economy is the root of the country's problems, regardless of who's in power.
"His proposals are a joke; they're not really the solutions that the people want," said Lindsay Silva, a 24-year-old student working on a degree in physical therapy and health at the University of Santiago. "Inequality affects me every day because my family can't pay its bills and has to make big sacrifices in order for me to have opportunities."
Alongside mainstream protesters, groups of young people have been attacking shops and subway stations, saying only violence will force government concessions. The vandalism has included the arson of a building in central Santiago Monday night, along with scattered breaking of windows and setting of fires in surrounding streets.