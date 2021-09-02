FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, a television shows a broadcast of a Chinese talk show program as it sits beneath a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping in a home converted into a tourist homestay in Zhaxigang village near Nyingchi in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. China's government banned effeminate men on TV and told broadcasters Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to promote "revolutionary culture," broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)