This photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows a screen at Beijing Aerospace Control Center showing astronaut Liu Boming stepping out of core module of the China's new space station in space on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Two astronauts made the first space walk on Sunday outside China's new orbital station to work on setting up a 15-meter (50-foot) long robotic arm. (Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP)