In this Aug. 7, 2019 image made from video, attorney Michelle Lapointe speaks with her client, a Guatemalan immigrant, in Santa Ana, Calif. The father is preparing to sue the federal government, alleging his 8-year-old boy was sexually molested in a foster care home funded by the U.S. Health and Human Services agency. He says he is still struggling to soothe his sonâ€™s lasting nightmares, and that the 3rd grader, once talkative and outgoing, is now withdrawn and frequently says he wants to leave this world.Â (AP Photo/Krysta Fauria)