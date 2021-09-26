North Carolina State's Savion Jackson (90) tackles Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (5) as the left leg of Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) gets caught with North Carolina State's Tanner Ingle (10) also defending during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)