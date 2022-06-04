Vanderbilt lacrosse player Cailin Bracken poses for a photograph Dec. 3, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. When she became overwhelmed by college life, especially when she had to isolate upon testing positive for COVID-19 after just a few days on campus, she decided to leave the team. Bracken wrote an open letter to college sports, calling on coaches and administrators to become more cognizant of the challenges athletes face in navigating not only their competitive side, but also their social and academic responsibilities.