■ NO. 4 BAYLOR 57, NO. 22 TEXAS TECH 52: LUBBOCK — Davion Mitchell scored 14 points, Mark Vital grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 4 Baylor stretched its winning streak to 11 games with a 57-52 win over No. 22 Texas Tech on Tuesday night.
The Bears (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) held on even though their last field goal came with 3:06 left.
Texas Tech (10-4, 1-1) lost at home for the first time in nearly a year. The Red Raiders had won 15 consecutive home games since a loss to Iowa State last Jan. 16, and are 58-6 at home under fourth-year coach Chris Beard.
Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey led the Red Raiders with 20 points, and Kyler Edwards had 10.
Jared Butler, Baylor’s leading scorer had only five points — more than 12 below his season average. But he made his first basket on a layup with 3:48 left, and then added a jumper 42 seconds later for a 51-45 lead.
The rest of Baylor’s points came at the free throw line, with five in the final 24 seconds. .
■ NO. 12 MARYLAND 67, NO. 11 OHIO STATE 55: COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and No. 12 Maryland used an unyielding defensive performance to defeat 11th-ranked Ohio State and remain unbeaten at home.
Jalen Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), who have won three straight. Maryland went up by 10 on a 3-pointer by Cowan with 12:58 left and cruised to the finish.
Ohio State (11-4, 1-3) shot a miserable 31%, went 5 for 27 from 3-point range and committed 14 turnovers.
■ No. 13 LOUISVILLE 74, MIAMI 58: LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 19 points including a critical layup with 5:21 remaining, and Darius Perry and Ryan McMahon followed with key baskets down the stretch to help Louisville pull away from Miami.
Louisville (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from consecutive losses to ranked foes, at Kentucky and at home to Florida State.
The Cardinals led by 20 midway through the first half before the Hurricanes got within 11 at the break. Miami (9-5, 1-3) eventually whittled it down to 57-52 on Kameron McGusty’s two free throws with 5:37 left before Nwora’s layup provided a seven-point edge.
■ NO. 14 KENTUCKY 78, GEORGIA 69: ATHENS, Ga. — Immanuel Quickley’s 3-pointer gave No. 14 Kentucky its first lead of the second half and the Wildcats overcame Anthony Edwards’ 23 points to beat Georgia and continue their domination of the Southeastern Conference rivalry.
Kentucky (11-3, 2-0) trailed 37-31 at halftime before finally taking the lead on Quickley’s 3 with 8:06 remaining. Georgia (10-4, 0-1) never regained the lead.
Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards each had 17 points and seven rebounds for Kentucky. Quickley added 15 points.
The Bulldogs hoped to gain momentum from last Saturday’s win at then-No. 9 Memphis. It was Georgia’s first road win over a top-10 team since 2004. The Bulldogs were in position to beat another ranked opponent before the Wildcats took control.
■ BOSTON COLLEGE 60, No. 18 VIRGINIA 53: BOSTON — Jared Hamilton hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37 seconds left and added a pair of free throws to clinch it as Boston College beat Virginia and sent the defending national champions to their first Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season.
Jay Heath scored 17 for the Eagles (9-6, 3-1), who had not beaten Virginia since 2013. It was BC’s first win over a ranked team since a victory over No. 11 Florida State last January.
Braxton Key scored 16 points with eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (11-3, 3-1), who have now lost two of their last four games.
■ RUTGERS 72, No. 20 PENN STATE 61: PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ron Harper Jr. had 22 points to help Rutgers beat Penn State.
Rutgers took a lead at 34-33 on a second-chance basket by Myles Johnson with 17:53 to go. It was the Scarlet Knights first lead since 4-3, when Harper hit two foul shots from a flagrant foul on Jamari Wheeler. As Rutgers was trying to inbound, Wheeler elbowed Harper in the chin.
The teams would trade a few of leads, before Rutgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) took the lead for good on Montez Mathis’ 3-pointer. He had a layup on the ensuing possession to make it 54-51 with 6:45 to go.
Penn State (12-3, 2-2) led by as many as 10 in the first half, at 24-14. Rutgers would balloon it’s lead to 14 in the waning moments of the game.
■ TEXAS A&M 57, MISSISSIPPI 47: COLLEGE STATION — Josh Nebo scored 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and collected four blocks as Texas A&M wiped out a 10-point halftime deficit and defeated Mississippi.
The Rebels leaped to a 29-19 halftime lead thanks to Breein Tyree’s hot hand and the Aggies’ collective cold shooting. Tyree scored 21 points in the first half, thanks to sinking 8-of-10 field goals, including 5-of-7 3-pointers. Meantime the Aggies missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the first 20 minutes, and finished 3-of-17 from long range.
Tyree entered the contest averaging 16.5 points per game, good for seventh in the SEC. But the Aggies (7-6, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) figured out how to minimize the guard, and went on a hot streak of their own to start the second half, in outscoring the Rebels 15-3 to grab a 34-32 lead.