■ NO. 12 VILLANOVA 71, ST. JOHN’S 60: VILLANOVA, Pa. — Saddiq Bey scored 23 points and Justin Moore added 21 to lead No. 12 Villanova past St. John’s, 71-60, on Thursday.
The Wildcats (22-6, 11-4 Big East) had trouble shaking St. John’s until late on a night the program honored former star Kyle Lowry. Lowry, a five-time All-Star guard for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, played two seasons for the Wildcats and was one of the early pieces that helped build coach Jay Wright’s program into a national power.
Lowry was flanked by former teammates and called the jersey recognition honor a “once in a lifetime” experience that he was able to share with his wife and two young sons.
■ NO. 16 PENN STATE 65, RUTGERS 64: STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Myles Dread hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to lift No. 16 Penn State over Rutgers after the Nittany Lions blew a 21-point lead.
Trailing 40-19 late in the first half, the Scarlet Knights tied the game at 62 with 1:32 left in the game on Geo Baker’s layup. His jumper gave Rutgers a two-point lead with 42 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, Dread hit his 3-pointer and Akwasi Yeboah’s shot at before the buzzer was off.
Izaiah Brockington scored 16 points and Lamar Stevens added nine for the Nittany Lions (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten).
Jacob Young scored 13 points for the Scarlet Knights (18-11, 9-9), who lost their third straight.
■ SFA 90, NORTHWESTERN STATE 59: NACOGDOCHES — Kevon Harris scored 18 points and 12 Stephen F. Austin players entered the scoring column as the Lumberjacks beat Northwestern State.
Cameron Johnson scored 16 points off the bench and John Comeaux scored 12. Stephen F. Austin (25-3, 16-1 Southland Conference) made 11 of 24 3-pointers and had a 46-35 rebounding advantagae. The Lumberjacks have won 12 straight.
Jairus Roberson led Northwestern State (12-14, 9-8) with 13 points.
WOMEN
■ NO. 6 UCONN 105, CINCINNATI 58: CINCINNATI — Megan Walker scored 25 points, freshman Anna Makurat added 20, and No. 6 UConn dominated a match-up of the American Athletic Conference’s top two teams in every way, beating Cincinnati.
Christyn Williams matched her season high with 26 points as UConn pulled away to 100 for the first time this season.
Antoinette Miller scored 17 for Cincinnati, which trailed by as many as 51 points.
■ TEXAS 77, NO. 25 TCU 67: FORT WORTH — Celeste Taylor scored 13 of her career-high 22 points and Joyner Holmes all 15 of hers in the second half when Texas rallied to beat TCU.
With the loss by TCU (20-6, 11-4), second-ranked Baylor (15-0) clinched the outright Big 12 title.
Lauren Heard scored 19 points, Kianna Ray 16 and Bradley 14 for TCU.
