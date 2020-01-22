■ NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 68, GEORGIA TECH 64: LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Malik Williams had 13 points and grabbed two late rebounds leading to three free throws in the final 23 seconds, helping No. 6 Louisville hold off Georgia Tech 68-64 on Wednesday night.
Steven Enoch also had 13 points while Jordan Nwora and David Johnson each scored 10 for Louisville (16-3, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its fifth in a row. The Cardinals held Tech (8-11, 3-6) to 33% shooting in the second half after the Yellow Jackets made 62% before halftime.
The Cardinals trailed 43-32 early in the second half before outscoring the Yellow Jackets 22-9 over 10 1/2 minutes to take the lead.
Michael Devoe had 21 points and Alvarado scored 13 for the Yellow Jackets, who lost their third straight and fourth of five.
■ NO. 7 DAYTON 86, ST. BONAVENTURE 60: DAYTON, Ohio — Jalen Crutcher matched his career high with 23 points, Obi Toppin had four dunks, and Dayton — playing with its highest ranking in 52 years — showed off its versatility while pulling away from St. Bonaventure.
Crutcher’s 3 started a 22-5 run that closed the first half and put Dayton (17-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10) up 47-29.
Toppin provided the most crowd-pleasing moments, repeatedly getting open for alley-oop dunks. He had 18 points and nine rebounds.
Jaren English led the Bonnies (12-7, 4-2) with 17 points.
■ NO. 16 AUBURN 80, SOUTH CAROLINA 67: AUBURN, Ala. — Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J’Von McCormick added 13 and Auburn beat South Carolina to stop a two-game skid.
The Tigers (16-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) started off sluggish but ran away with it down the stretch due in large part to hot shooting off the bench.
South Carolina (10-8, 2-3) played without starting forward Keyshawn Bryant. Jermaine Cousinard led the Gamecocks with 16 points and Justin Minaya added 10.
■ SFA 69, NORTHWESTERN STATE 62: NATCHITOCHES, La. — Kevon Harris scored 25 points and Stephen F. Austin pulled away in the closing minutes to defeat Northwestern State.
Roti Ware added 17 points for the Lumberjacks (16-3, 7-1 Southland Conference), who won their fifth straight on the road. David Kachelries scored 11 points and Gavin Kensmil grabbed eight rebounds.
The Lumberjacks were up one with under three minutes to play when Calvin Solomon’s layup pushed the lead to 59-56. After a Northwestern State miss, Ware nailed a jumper in the paint. Solomon then came up with a turnover that led to John Comeaux’s fastbreak layup for a 63-56 lead with 1:42 remaining.
The Demons ended the drought with a pair of free throws but Comeaux matched those with 38 seconds to go and then Ware matched a pair as well with eight seconds left.
Chudier Bile scored a season-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Demons.
WOMEN■ NO. 2 BAYLOR 66, TCU 57: FORT WORTH — Queen Egbo and Te’a Cooper each had 14 points and No. 2 Baylor held on for a hard-fought 66-57 win over TCU, when the Lady Bears extended their record Big 12 regular-season winning streak to 46 games.
Baylor (16-1, 5-0 Big 12), playing without leading scorer NaLyssa Smith because of a sprained right ankle, went into the fourth quarter down a point before scoring eight straight.
Egbo, who started in place of Smith, put Baylor ahead with the quarter-starting basket that made it 46-45. The 8-0 spurt included a basket by Cooper that was changed from a 2-pointer to a 3-pointer after a replay review during a timeout several minutes later.
Lauren Cox had 11 points for Baylor, which also has won 38 consecutive Big 12 road games, second only to No. 3 UConn’s streak of 49 conference wins in a row. DiDi RIchards and Juicy Landrum both had 10 points.
Kianna Ray had 16 points with four 3-pointers to lead TCU (13-4, 4-2), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Jayde Woods had 13 points and Lauren Heard 11.
■ OKLAHOMA STATE 57, No. 25 WEST VIRGINIA 55: MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Vivian Gray scored 22 points and assisted Clitan de Sousa on the winning basket with 20 seconds left as Oklahoma State handed West Virginia its third-straight loss.
Kysre Gondrezick missed a tying shot in the final seconds for the Mountaineers.
Ja’Mee Asberry added 16 points for the Cowgirls (12-6, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) and de Sousa had nine. Gray was only 9-of-30 shooting by had eight rebounds and five assists.
Gray wasn’t the only player who couldn’t find their shooting range. OSU was 7 of 18 from 3-point range (39%) but only shot 33% overall (22 of 67). West Virginia shot 40% (22 of 55) but was only 3 of 19 behind the arc.
Gondrezick led the Mountaineers (13-4, 3-3) with 11 points.
