■ NO. 19 BUTLER 79, NO. 10 VILLANOVA 76: INDIANAPOLIS — Kamar Baldwin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and scored 17 points, lifting No. 19 Butler over No. 10 Villanova 79-76 on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (18-5, 6-4 Big East) snapped a five-game losing streak in the series as Sean McDermott scored 21 points and Bryce Golden added a career high 18 points. The game was delayed for nearly 15 minutes in the first half when the roof of 92-year-old Hinkle Fieldhouse sprung a leak. Maintenance workers got the water stopped and the floor dried.
■ NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 86, WAKE FOREST 76: LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora had 21 points and scored the go-ahead basket during an 18-5 second-half run that rallied Louisville to its ninth consecutive victory.
Wake Forest led 46-34 at the break behind 60% shooting before the Cardinals (20-3, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) picked things up and mounted the pivotal run over the first five minutes of the half. Nwora followed Ryan McMahon’s four-point play with a breakaway dunk for Louisville’s first lead at 52-51, and the Cardinals stretched it to 67-60.
■ NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA 76, IOWA STATE 61: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Chase Harler added 14 points for West Virginia.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Derek Culver scored 12 points apiece, and Jermaine Haley scored 11 points for the Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3 Big 12). West Virginia never trailed.
Rasir Bolton scored 18 points for the Cyclones (9-13, 2-7) and Tyrese Haliburton added 12.
■ VANDERBILT 99, NO. 18 LSU 90: NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Saben Lee scored a career-high 33 points and Vanderbilt upset LSU to end the Southeastern Conference’s longest regular season losing streak at 26. It also gave first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse his first league victory.
The Commodores (9-13, 1-8 SEC) hadn’t beaten a conference opponent since downing Mississippi on March 3, 2018 — a span of 28 league games counting tournament losses. .
■ STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 70, NICHOLLS STATE 64: NACOGDOCHES — Nathan Bain scored a season-high 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Stephen F. Austin extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating Nicholls State.
John Comeaux, Roti Ware and Kevon Harris each added 10 points for the Lumberjacks (20-3, 11-1 Southland Conferenc), who had won 13 out of 14.
WOMEN
■ NO. 2 BAYLOR 97, KANSAS 44: WACO — NaLyssa Smith had 23 points with 10 rebounds, Queen Egbo also had a double-double and No. 2 Baylor stretched its record Big 12 regular-season winning streak to 50 games in a row with a 97-44 win over Kansas.
FROM WIRE REPORTS