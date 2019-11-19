■ No. 4 Kansas 75, East Tennessee State 63: LAWRENCE, Kan. — Udoka Azubuike pounded home 21 points, Devon Dotson added 19 and fourth-ranked Kansas weathered East Tennessee State’s second-half charge to escape with a 75-63 victory Tuesday night.
Marcus Garrett added 13 points for the Jayhawks (3-1), who led by as many as 18 early in the game before the Pirates (3-1) closed within 61-56 with just over 5 minutes to go.
Azubuike’s assortment of dunks, a couple of poised plays by Dotson and Garrett, and three misfires from beyond the arc by the Pirates’ Patrick Good allowed the Jayhawks to ease away.
Bo Hodges had 22 points and Lucas N’Guessan scored 11 for the Pirates, who were off to their best start since the 1998-99 season. Daivien Williamson came off the bench to add 10.
■ No. 6 Maryland 74, Fairfield 55: COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jalen Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds, and No. 6 Maryland used depth and balance to wear down Fairfield.
The Terrapins (4-0) took the lead for good at 9-8, increased the margin to 14 at halftime and cruised to the finish.
Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 12 points to pass James Gist and move into the Top 20 on Maryland’s career scoring list with 1,424.
Sophomore Ricky Lindo Jr. contributed a career-high 13 points, and Eric Ayala also scored 13.
Landon Taliaferro scored 15 for the Stags (1-4). Twelve of Fairfield’s 18 baskets were from beyond the arc.
■ No. 7 Virginia 61, Vermont 55: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Mamadi Diakite scored 19 points and No. 7 Virginia withstood a 3-point shooting display by Anthony Lamb and beat Vermont.
The Cavaliers (4-0) trailed before Diakite’s basket gave them a 50-49 lead with 5:12 left and sparked a 9-0 run. Jay Huff scored twice in the spurt and Braxton Key hit a 3-pointer as Virginia held the Catamounts scoreless, and forced four turnovers, in a nearly four-minute span.
Lamb scored 30 for Vermont (4-1), including 25 in the second half, to nearly match the point total of the Cavaliers’ first two opponents of the season, who each managed just 34 points. Stef Smith added 11 points, but Virginia turned Vermont’s 13 turnovers into 20 points.
Kihei Clark scored 15 points and Key had 14 points for Virginia.
Virginia led 24-18 at halftime, but Vermont used a 10-2 run to start the half to take its first lead since the early going. Lamb had seven points in the run, including the last five, and tacked on his team’s next 12 points with four 3-pointers as the score was tied five times.
■ No. 8 GONZAGA 72, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 66: SPOKANE, Wash. — Ryan Woolridge had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Gonzaga held off Texas-Arlington.
Killian Tillie played for the first time this season and added 15 points and eight rebounds for Gonzaga (5-0), which has won 26 consecutive home games. Admon Gilder scored 13 points.
Jabari Narcis scored 16 points for Texas-Arlington (2-3), sinking all five of his 3-point attempts. Brian Warren and David Azore scored 15 points each for the Mavericks, who lost at No. 11 Oregon 67-47 on Sunday.
Tillie missed the first four games recovering from knee surgery.
WOMEN
■ NO. 2 BAYLOR 58, NO. 22 SOUTH FLORIDA 46: WACO — Queen Egbo had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Nalyssa Smith added 12 points and No. 2 Baylor survived its first true test this season. The defending national champion Lady Bears finally pulled away late in a 58-46 win over No. 22 South Florida.
After winning their first three games by an average margin of nearly 71 points, the Lady Bears (4-0) had only a one-point lead midway through the third quarter.
Egbo made her second start in place of preseason AP All-America post Lauren Cox, who is out with a right foot injury. There is no timetable for the return of the 6-foot-4 senior.
Bethy Mununga led South Florida (4-1) with her fourth double-double this season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Elisa Pinzan scored 14 points with four 3-pointers.
Te’a Cooper also had 12 points for the Lady Bears and Juicy Landrum had 10, including their only 3-pointer with just over a minute left in the game.
South Florida tied the game at 15-15 early in the second quarter before Baylor scored 10 in a row, including five by Cooper.
■ NO. 4 UCONN 83, VIRGINIA 44: HARTFORD, Conn. — Megan Walker scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half and UConn blew out Virginia.
Christyn Williams added 17 points for the Huskies (4-0), who extended their home winning streak to 96 games.
Kyla Irwin had a career-high 13 points and freshman Anna Makarut had her best game as a Husky with 10.
Jocelyn Willoughby scored 13 points for Virginia (2-3), which was coming off a three-point loss at home to No. 13 Kentucky.
The Cavaliers took an early lead, going up 9-5 on a 3-pointer by Lisa Jablonowski, who had just two of those all last season on 20 attempts. But that was the last field goal Virginia would get for 10 minutes.
UConn scored the next 17 points, taking the lead for good on a driving layup by Williams. The Huskies led 26-10 after the first quarter and never looked back.
■ NO. 23 TENNESSEE 73, STETSON 46: KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis scored 15 points and Rae Burrell had a double-double as the Lady Volunteers rolled to a victory over Stetson.
Burrell had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Horston scored 14 points, Jazmine Massengill had 12 and Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 11.
Tennessee (5-0) never trailed Tuesday in a marked contrast from its matchup with Stetson last season, when the Lady Vols won 65-55 only after erasing a 20-point, second-half deficit.
The Lady Vols broke open a close game by going on a 17-2 spurt midway through the contest. Tennessee scored the last nine points of the second quarter to grab a 39-24 halftime edge and then opened the third period with an 8-2 run.
Day’Neshia Banks scored 21 points for Stetson (2-3). Kennedi Colclough added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
