■ NO. 1 LOUISVILLE 58, NO. 4 MICHIGAN 43: LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and top-ranked Louisville held No. 4 Michigan to a season-low 26% shooting mark for a 58-43 victory Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in its first game since returning to No. 1.
The Cardinals (8-0) shot just 37% but their defense stifled Michigan (7-1) much of the night as they earned a signature victory one day after claiming the top spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in six years.
Though second-year coach Chris Mack has downplayed rankings, the win was significant for a program he has guided back into the national championship discussion following a sex scandal and the school’s involvement in a federal corruption investigation of college basketball.
■ No. 18 BAYLOR 78, MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE 46: WACO — Jared Butler made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Devonte Bandoo added 14 points and No. 18 Baylor led throughout against winless Maryland Eastern Shore.
The Bears (6-1) played for the first time in nine days, since a win over then-No. 17 Villanova for the championship at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, where they won three games in four days.
Butler hit a 3 on the first shot of the game, putting Baylor ahead to stay in the first 20 seconds. His layup about 4½ minutes in pushed the Bears to an 11-1 lead, and they were up 39-21 at halftime.
■ No. 19 DAYTON 99, HOUSTON BAPTIST 68: DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored 17 points and had a soaring, one-hand slam off one of his 10 rebounds, and Dayton celebrated its return to the rankings by beating Houston Baptist.
The Flyers (6-1) vaulted into the Top 25 after an impressive run at the Maui Invitational that included drubbings of Georgia and Virginia Tech followed by an overtime loss to Kansas in the title game. Dayton hadn’t been ranked in the Top 25 since February 2016.
■ No. 24 BUTLER 67, MISSISSIPPI 58: OXFORD, Miss. — Kamar Baldwin scored 31 points and No. 24 Butler remained unbeaten.
Baldwin shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, to lead the Bulldogs (8-0). He added six rebounds and three assists. Jordan Tucker and Bryce Nze each had eight points for Butler, and Nze grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Breein Tyree scored 22 points and Khadim Sy added 12 for Ole Miss (5-3).
■ Texas 67, UAB 57: AUSTIN — Sophomore Andrew Jones matched his career-best with 20 points, converting a career-best six 3-pointers, and Texas defeated Alabama-Birmingham.
Courtney Ramey added 13 points for Texas, and Jericho Sims added 10.
The Longhorns (7-1) are off to their best start since winning their first seven games in 2014-15, Rick Barnes’ last season as coach.
Tavin Lovan led UAB (4-3) with 12 points. Tyreek Scott-Grayon scored 11, and Tamell Pearson had 10.
FROM WIRE REPORTS