■ CLEMSON 79, NO. 3 DUKE 72: CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson gave its weary fans something to celebrate a night after losing the national championship game in football, getting a career-high 25 points from Aamir Simms in a 79-72 upset of No. 3 Duke on Tuesday night.
It was the highest-profile upset for the Tigers since beating No. 1 North Carolina on their home court in February 2001. And just like that day, students rushed the court at Littlejohn Coliseum.
It was the first Atlantic Coast Conference loss for the Blue Devils (15-2, 5-1), who came into the game leading the nation with an average margin of victory of 21.5 points.
The Tigers completed one of the rarest of ACC doubles. They beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history Saturday, ending a 59-game losing streak on the Tar Heels’ home court.
Clemson (9-7, 3-3) has now beaten North Carolina and Duke in back-to-back games twice. The other time came in 1990, when the Tigers won their only regular-season title in 67 ACC seasons.
■ NO. 6 KANSAS 66, OKLAHOMA 52: NORMAN, Okla. — Isaiah Moss scored 20 points to help No. 6 Kansas beat Oklahoma.
Stepping into the starting lineup in place of leading scorer Devon Dotson, who sat out with a hip injury, Moss made 6 of 11 3-pointers. It was Moss’ first start for Kansas. The graduate transfer had started every game he played in the previous two seasons at Iowa.
Udoka Azubuike had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Marcus Garrett added 15 points for the Jayhawks (13-3, 3-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a loss to Baylor last Saturday.
Kristian Doolittle had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (11-5, 2-2), but he made just 5 of 18 shots. De’Vion Harmon scored 13 points and Brady Manek added 10 points for the Sooners. Oklahoma shot 28% from the field, including 8 of 29 from 3-point range.
■ NO. 11 LOUISVILLE 72, PITTSBURGH 68, OT: PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh forward Terrell Brown thought he had a game-tying tip-in with 21 seconds to play, but he was called for a foul on the play, allowing No. 11 Louisville to escape Pitt’s upset bid in overtime.
Pitt guard Trey McGowens’ driving layup attempt bounced off the rim, and Brown put it back, appearing to tie the game, but he was whistled for an over-the-back foul against Louisville’s Malik Williams.
Williams hit both free throws to put Louisville up by two possessions, securing the final margin of victory.
Louisville star junior Jordan Nwora was limited by Pitt’s defense, leading the Cardinals with 14 points, which tied for his second-smallest output of the season.
■ NO. 12 OHIO STATE 80, NEBRASKA 68: COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Walker scored 18 points to help No. 21 Ohio State snap a four-game losing streak with a 80-68 win over Nebraska.
The Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) hadn’t won since before Christmas, but they took charge early and rolled over the Cornhuskers, whose transfer-heavy lineup is still learning to play together.
Ohio State played typically good defense and finally knocked down some shots, even without suspended guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. available. That put the pressure on guards D.J. Carton and Walker, both of whom played most of the game. Carton finished with 13 points to go along with five assists.
Kaleb Wesson had 13 points and 14 rebounds.
■ NO. 13 DAYTON 79, VCU 65: DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored 24 points on a tender ankle and led a 22-point run in the second half as No. 13 Dayton pulled away for a 79-65 victory over VCU, ending a streak of four straight losses to the Rams.
The Flyers (15-2, 4-0 Atlantic 10) got the better of a foul-filled match-up between the league’s top-scoring team and its peskiest defense, remaining unbeaten at home. Toppin had three dunks and a 3-pointer during the second-half run that broke it open.
VCU (12-5, 2-2) had won the last four against Dayton, all by five points or less, but faded after a back-and-forth opening half that included three technical fouls. De’Riante Jenkins and Nah’Shon Hyland led VCU with 16 points apiece.
■ NO. 23 TEXAS TECH 77, KANSAS STATE 63: MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kyler Edwards scored a career-high 24 points, Davide Moretti had 14 and No. 23 Texas Tech used a late push to beat Kansas State.
The Red Raiders (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) led by 17 at one point, but the Wildcats rallied and led 46-45 with 13 minutes remaining. Kevin McCuller scored nine of his 10 points in the final 11:30 to help steady Texas Tech. Jahmi’us Ramsey also had 10 points.
Cartier Diarra scored 19 points, Xavier Sneed had 14 and Montavious Murphy added 11 for Kansas State (7-9, 0-4).
This is only the second time Texas Tech has won at Kansas State since 2007.
The Wildcats shot 47.2% but only had 36 attempts due to 20 turnovers. Texas Tech also shot 47.2% from the field.
■ LSU 89, TEXAS A&M 85, OT: COLLEGE STATION — Trendon Watford and Skylar Mays each scored 19 points and LSU defeated Texas A&M in overtime.
Javonte Smart started the overtime with a 3-pointer on LSU’s first possession, and Watford made a short jumper in the lane to lift the Tigers to an 86-83 lead with 1:25 remaining. The Aggies’ Wendell Mitchell missed a 3-point attempt with 17 seconds remaining and two Mays free throws sealed the win.
Andre Gordon sank a 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining in regulation to shove the Aggies to a 77-71 lead, but LSU’s Marshall Graves and Smart each sank 3-pointers in a 28-second span to tie the game at 79-all to force overtime.
Josh Nebo led the Aggies with 20 points and nine rebounds.