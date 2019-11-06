■ Stephen F. Austin 89, LeTourneau 70: NACOGDOCHES — Gavin Kensmil tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Stephen F. Austin to an 89-70 win over Division III opponent LeTourneau in a season opener Wednesday night.
Kensmil also committed nine turnovers. Kevon Harris had 18 points and eight rebounds for Stephen F. Austin. Cameron Johnson added 11 points and six rebounds. Sama’Zha Hart had 10 points.
Nate West had 38 points for the YellowJackets. He also had 12 turnovers but only two assists.
Stephen F. Austin plays NC Central at home on Saturday.
■ NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 76, NOTRE DAME 65: CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Freshman Cole Anthony had 34 points and 11 rebounds in his college debut, leading No. 9 North Carolina past Notre Dame 76-65 in their opener Wednesday night.
With his father — former UNLV and NBA guard Greg Anthony — in the stands, the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason freshman of the year broke Rashad McCants’ 17-year-old scoring record by a freshman in his first game and finished 12 of 24 from the field with six 3-pointers. Anthony scored 15 points during a 29-13 second-half run that put the Tar Heels in control.
Prentiss Hubb scored a career-high 22 points, and T.J. Gibbs added 19 for the Fighting Irish.
■ NO. 23 PURDUE 79, GREEN BAY 57: WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 15 to help Purdue beat Green Bay,
The Boilermakers have won seven straight season openers, 18 in a row at Mackey Arena and 20 consecutive home games against nonconference foes. Proctor spent the last two seasons at High Point.
Kameron Hankerson led the Phoenix with 15 points.
■ Texas A&M 77, Northwestern State 63: COLLEGE STATION — Savion Flagg scored 22 points as Texas A&M started the Buzz Williams era with a 77-63 victory over Northwestern State.
Flagg, a junior forward and the team’s top returning player, made 9 of 11 shots from the field in Texas A&M’s opener.
The Aggies shot 56 percent (28 of 50) from the floor, compared to 34 percent (25 of 73) by the Demons. A&M also overwhelmed NSU (1-1) inside, holding a 44-20 advantage in points in the paint.
Nikos Chougkaz led the Demons with 12 points. Quenton Jackson scored 13 points for the Aggies and Jay Jay Chandler added 11 for A&M. The teams were about even in turnovers, with the Aggies committing 14 and the Demons committing 13. Chandler had a game-high five of A&M’s 14 turnovers.
Williams, a native Texan, came to Texas A&M from Virginia Tech, where he led the Hokies to a school-record three consecutive NCAA Tournaments in his five seasons there.