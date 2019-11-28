FROM WIRE REPORTS
■ MICHIGAN 73, NO. 6 NORTH CAROLINA 64: PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Eli Brooks matched his career high with 24 points and Michigan ran off 19 straight points in the second half to upset No. 6 North Carolina 73-64 on Thursday to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.
Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines (6-0), who led by five early in the second half before pulling away with the big run for first-year coach Juwan Howard’s first marquee victory. Michigan will face No. 8 Gonzaga in the final Friday.
■ NO. 8 GONZAGA 73, OREGON 72, OT: PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Drew Timme hit a free throw with 20.6 seconds left in overtime and Gonzaga survived Payton Pritchard’s shot for the win to beat Oregon in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.
Pritchard missed a jumper against Ryan Woolridge, and Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev tied up the rebound during a tussle in the paint. The possession arrow favored the Bulldogs with 0.2 seconds left, allowing them to secure the win by inbounding to Joel Ayayi.
■ NO. 5 MARYLAND 76, TEMPLE 69: LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored five of his career-high 30 points in the final 3 minutes, helping Maryland overcome a slow start against Temple in the opening game of the Orlando Invitational.
Eric Ayala had 13 points and Jalen Smith finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Terrapins (6-0).
■ IOWA 72, NO. 12 TEXAS TECH 61: LAS VEGAS — Jordan Bohannon had 20 points and six assists, Luka Garza added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Iowa held off Texas Tech to reach the Las Vegas Invitational championship game.
Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hawkeyes
Chris Clarke had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Texas Tech (5-1). The Red Raider lost Big 12 leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey to a leg injury with 10:06 to play. He finished with seven points.
WOMEN
■ NO. 1 OREGON 89, OKLAHOMA STATE 72: ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Ruthy Hebard had 30 points and 18 rebounds and No. 1 Oregon survived a second-half challenge from Oklahoma State in an 89-72 victory Thursday in the Paradise Jam.
Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Minyon Moore had 14 points and six assists, and Erin Boley finished with 12 points. The Ducks (5-0) led by as many as 29 points in the second half.
■ NO. 2 BAYLOR 89, WASHINGTON STATE 6: ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — NaLyssa Smith scored 18 points and Baylor pulled ahead early and cruised past Washington State in the Paradise Jam.
Queen Egbo added 16 points, DiDi Richards had 14 and Te’a Cooper 10 for the Bears (6-0). The defending national champions led by double digits in the first 3 1/2 minutes and went on to their 35th consecutive victory.
