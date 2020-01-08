■ NO. 2 DUKE 73, GEORGIA TECH 64: ATLANTA — Tre Jones hit two key baskets down the stretch and No. 2 Duke extended its decade-long domination of Georgia Tech, holding off the Yellow Jackets 73-64 on Wednesday night.
The Blue Devils (14-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended their winning streak to eight in a row, and their firm hold on this series goes back much further. Georgia Tech (7-7, 2-2) has lost 13 straight to Duke since its last victory over the Blue Devils on Jan. 9, 2010 — almost 10 years ago to the day.
The Yellow Jackets rallied from a double-digit deficit but couldn’t make a basket in the closing minutes, missing 14 of their last 15 shots.
Jones led the Blue Devils with 16 points, including a pull-up jumper that snapped a 61-all tie and another floater in the lane that extended the edge to 68-64.
■ NO. 3 KANSAS 79, IOWA STATE 53: AMES, Iowa — Devon Dotson had 20 points and six assists, David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Kansas routed Iowa State.
The Jayhawks (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) closed the first half with a 21-3 run to take a 20-point lead. Kansas shot 52% from the field while limiting the Cyclones (7-7, 0-2) to 34%.
Ochai Agbaji added 16 points for the Jayhawks. They handed Iowa State its most-lopsided loss in the series since an 89-66 setback Feb. 12, 2011, in Lawrence.
The Jayhawks made 10 of 19 3-pointers, with Agbaji hitting 4 of 5.
Kansas held star Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to five points — 12 below his average. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 12 points.
■ NO. 5 AUBURN 83, VANDERBILT 79: AUBURN, Ala. — Freshman Isaac Okoro scored 17 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and No. 5 Auburn held off Vanderbilt to remain unbeaten.
Ranked in the Top 5 for the first time in nearly 20 years, the Tigers (14-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) withstood a late challenge by the Commodores (8-6, 0-1) after blowing a 13-point lead.
Auburn and No. 7 San Diego State remain the nation’s last unbeaten teams.
Jordan Wright was fouled to prevent a breakaway basket and made both free throws to tie it for Vandy with 59 seconds remaining.
J’Von McCormick hit two foul shots on the other end and Ejike Obinna missed two shots inside. Okoro made 1 of 2 from the line with 29 seconds left, giving Vandy the ball three points down.
Danjel Purifoy stole the inbounds pass after a Commodores timeout and McCormick made 1 of 2 free throws with 14 seconds left.
Saben Lee scored a career-high 27 points for Vandy.
Austin Wiley had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers. He made 9 of 10 free throws.
■ NO. 10 FLORIDA STATE 78, WAKE FOREST 68: WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Devin Vassell scored 17 points and No. 10 Florida State pulled away in the final 10 minutes.
M.J. Walker scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half for Florida State (14-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Seminoles trailed early in the second half before going ahead for good on RaiQuan Gray’s 3-pointer at the 14:04 mark. They have won seven straight and 14 of 15.
Brandon Childress scored 20 points for Wake Forest (8-6, 1-3).
■ NO. 7 SAN DIEGO STATE 72, WYOMING 52: LARAMIE, Wyo. — Malachi Flynn scored 19 points, Yanni Wetzell added 17 and No. 7 San Diego State beat Wyoming to remain undefeated.
San Diego State (16-0, 5-0 Mountain West) continued its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time, finishing a school-record 34-3.
Jordan Schakel added 11 points for the Aztecs, whose 16-0 winning streak is the longest in the country.
Hunter Maldonado scored 18 points for Wyoming (5-11, 0-5), the conference’s last-place team. Hunter Thompson added 15 for the Cowboys, who lost their third straight.
■ OKLAHOMA 72, TEXAS 62: AUSTIN — Kristian Doolittle scored 22 points and Oklahoma pulled away from Texas late for a 72-62 win that snapped the Sooner’s four-game losing streak on their rival’s home court.
The Sooners (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) seized control with an 11-2 run that built a 61-53 lead with just over five minutes to play. De’Vion Harmon capped the burst with a three-point play off a driving layup when he blew past a defender for an off-balance shot.
Texas (10-4) fell to 0-2 in the Big 12 for the first time under coach Shaka Smart and the first time since 2014. Texas rallied that season to finish third in the league.
Jericho Sims had his third straight double-double for Texas with 12 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. But Texas did little to run its offense through him, putting up 29 3-pointers in instead. After a 4-of-4 start in the early minutes from long range, the Longhorns made just four their next 25 attempts.
■ A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 73, SFA 72: NACOGDOCHES — Peyton Smith led a balanced attack with 12 points and Jashawn Talton blocked an attempted layup at the buzzer and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi held on to eat Stephen F. Austin.
Talton’s 3-pointer with 1:51 to play put the Islanders (6-10, 2-3 Southland Conference) ahead 73-69. The Lumberjacks got one back on the next possession with a free throw.
The teams traded misses and the Islanders turned the ball over, allowing Roti Ware to make it a one-point game with two free throws with 21 seconds to go.
A turnover with 14 seconds left gave SFAU a final chance. Kevon Harris missed but the Lumberjacks got the ball and Cameron Johnson drove to the basket and shot the ball into Talton’s arms.
Tony Lewis and Javae Lampkins each had 11 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, which broke its five-game road losing streak. All nine players had at least four points for the Islanders.
Harris was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 24 points for the Lumberjacks (13-3, 4-1).