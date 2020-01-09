■ NO. 1 GONZAGA 94, SAN DIEGO 50: SAN DIEGO — Joel Ayayi scored 20 points, Filip Petrusev had 17 and top-ranked Gonzaga sprinted past San Diego 94-50 Thursday night for a laugher after playing two close West Coast Conference games.
Admon Gilder scored 12 points and Corey Kispert had 10 for Gonzaga (17-1, 3-0), which won its ninth straight game since its only loss, to Michigan on Nov. 29 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Killian Tillie had 10 rebounds.
The Zags continued to dominate the series against the Toreros (7-11, 0-3), beating them for the 11th straight time, the 22nd time in the last 23 games and for the 44th time in 47.
Braun Hartfield, Yauhen Massalski and Jared Rodriguez scored nine apiece for USD.
■ NO. 8 MICHIGAN STATE 74, MINNESOTA 58: EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half while Xavier Tillman finished with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, leading Michigan State past Minnesota.
The Spartans (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) led by just four points at halftime before pulling away for their eighth straight victory, staying atop the Big Ten standings as the only team without a conference loss.
The Golden Gophers (8-7, 2-3) were very competitive in the first half, which had five lead changes and five ties, but couldn’t slow down Winston after halftime.
Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu had 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Marcus Carr scored 11 points and Alihan Demir added 10 points for the Gophers.
■ NO. 9 OREGON 74, NO. 24 ARIZONA 73, OT: EUGENE, Ore. — Will Richardson scored 21 points, including seven of Oregon’s eight points in overtime, as the Ducks held off Arizona.
Oregon (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied to tie the game late in regulation and went ahead for good on Richardson’s jumper with 17 seconds left in overtime.
Payton Pritchard, who played all 45 minutes, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Ducks.
Nico Mannion led Arizona (11-4, 4-1) with 20 points and Josh Green scored 18. Zeke Naji had 11 points and 14 rebounds.
■ NO. 19 MICHIGAN 84, PURDUE 78, 2OT: ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan’s seniors made big shots late as the 19th-ranked Wolverines outlasted Purdue in double overtime.
Freshman Franz Wagner had 15 points for Michigan (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten), which avoided a third straight Big Ten loss.
Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams had career highs with 36 points and 20 rebounds but missed a shot to win at the regulation buzzer.
In the first overtime, Eric Hunter Jr. missed a contested jump shot for Purdue (9-7, 2-3), and Simpson’s desperation 3-pointer on the run also missed for Michigan at the buzzer.
■ NO. 23 WICHITA STATE 76, NO. 21 MEMPHIS 67: WICHITA, Kan. — Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead Wichita State past Memphis.
Erik Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers (14-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), and Tyson Etienne scored 11.
Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (12-3, 1-1). Achiuwa was 8 of 11 from the floor. Freshman reserve Tyler Harris scored 17 points for the Tigers.
WOMEN
■ NO. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA 91, No. 21 ARKANSAS 82: COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke had 21 points, Aliyah Boston added 19 points and a career-high 25 rebounds and South Carolina topped Arkansas in a Southeastern Conference matchup.
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris added 13 points for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0) used a stingy defense to slow down Razorbacks star guard Chelsea Dungee, one of the SEC’s best scorers. Dungee racked up 63 points in two games last season against South Carolina began the night 0 for 11 from the field and finished with 14 points.
Alexis Tolefree had 22 points and Amber Ramirez added 20 for Arkansas (13-3, 1-2).
■ N0. 7 LOUISVILLE 87, MIAMI 41: CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Dana Evans scored 16 points, Kylee Shook scored seven of her 14 points in the opening minutes to set the tone and Louisville handed Miami its worst loss in 13 years.
Yacine Diop scored 15 for the Cardinals (15-1, 4-0 ACC). Jazmine Jones added 10 for Louisville.
It was Miami’s worst loss since a 111-53 defeat to then-No. 1 Maryland on Jan. 10, 2007. Miami was without its top player Beatrice Mompremier — a 6-foot-4 senior averaging 16.3 points and 10.4 rebounds — for the second straight game with a foot injury.
■ NORTH CAROLINA 66, No. 9 N.C. STATE 60: CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Shayla Bennett scored 20 points and North Carolina again handed a highly ranked North Carolina State team its first loss of the season.
Taylor Koenen added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who battled back from 12 down midway through the third quarter before making a surprising rally against one of the nation’s last four unbeaten teams. The Tar Heels (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) pushed ahead for good on Madinah Muhammad’s free throws with 8:14 left, then repeatedly came up with tough baskets to gradually tighten their grip on the game down the stretch.
■ LSU 57, NO. 10 TEXAS A&M 54: COLLEGE STATION — Jailin Cherry scored 12 points and LSU beat Texas A&M after Aggies star guard Chennedy Carter left in the first half with a left foot injury.
Carter made an off-balanced jump shot in the paint with 3:03 remaining in the first half before falling to the floor with the injury. Teammates Ciera Johnson and N’dea Jones helped her off the court.
Carter returned to the bench in the second half with a walking boot on her left foot. The Tigers (12-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) snapped Texas A&M’s nine-game winning streak and kept from losing two straight games for the first time this season.
■ NO. 23 TENNESSEE 85, MISSISSIPPI 28: OXFORD, Miss. — Rennia Davis had 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and No. 23 Tennessee limited Mississippi to its fewest points in program history.
It was Tennessee’s largest margin of victory against a Southeastern Conference opponent since it beat Alabama 110-45 on Jan. 6, 2011 and was Mississippi’s second-largest margin of defeat ever. The Lady Vols (12-3, 2-1 SEC) beat Ole Miss by 67 points (119-52) on Feb. 8, 2001. The Rebels previous low for points in a game was 36.