■ SFA 74, A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 67: CORPUS CHRISTI — Gavin Kensmil scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Stephen F. Austin won its ninth consecutive game, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75-67 on Wednesday night.
Kevon Harris scored 17 points the Lumberjacks (22-3, 13-1 Southland Conference), Roti Ware added 11 points and six steals and Nathan Bain had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Jordan Hairston scored17 points for the Islanders (10-15, 6-8). Jashawn Talton-Thomas and Myles Smith added 13 points each.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi handed Stephen F. Austin its only league loss, 73-72, on Jan. 8. Stephen F. Austin matches up against Central Arkansas at home next Wednesday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi takes on Abilene Christian at home on Saturday.
■ SAM HOUSTON STATE 79, SE LOUISIANA 70: HAMMOND, La. — Zach Nutall had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Sam Houston State topped Southeastern Louisiana 79-70 on Wednesday night.
Kai Mitchell had 15 points for Sam Houston State (16-9, 9-5 Southland Conference). RJ Smith added 13 points.
Ty Brewer had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (6-19, 3-11), who have now lost five games in a row. Byron Smith added 12 points. Von Julien had 11 points and seven assists.
The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Sam Houston State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 67-62 on Jan. 8. Sam Houston State faces Central Arkansas at home on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana plays Nicholls State on the road on Saturday.
■ NO. 3 KANSAS 59, WEST VIRGINIA 49: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Devon Dotson scored 15 points and No. 3 Kansas finished the game with a 9-0 run to beat No. 14 West Virginia 58-49.
The Jayhawks (21-3, 10-1 Big 12) won for the ninth straight time and remain a game behind first-place Baylor.
Isaiah Moss had seven of his 13 points after halftime for Kansas.
West Virginia (18-6, 6-5) fell flat after leading by as many as nine points in each half and lost at home for the first time this season.
Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers with 14 points and nine rebounds, but he had just two points after halftime. Jordan McCabe tied a season high with 10 points.
West Virginia is stumbling after rising as high as No. 12 in the AP Top 25 last month. They’ve lost two straight with another big test coming up Saturday at No. 1 Baylor.
■ NO. 11 AUBURN 95, ALABAMA 91, OT: AUBURN, Ala. — Austin Wiley had 18 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and five blocked shots and No. 11 Auburn beat rival Alabama 95-91 in the Tigers’ latest foray into overtime.
The Tigers (22-2, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) picked up their fourth overtime win of the last five games. This time they scored the first eight points of overtime and held on for redemption from an earlier 19-point loss to the Crimson Tide (13-11, 5-6).
J’Von McCormick, who hit the game-winner and three big 3-pointers in an overtime win over No. 25 LSU, made two free throws with 18 seconds left.
Along the way, Alabama rallied from big deficits in both halves with an SEC-record night of 3-point shooting.
■ FLORIDA 78, TEXAS A&M 61: COLLEGE STATION — Andrew Nembhard scored 24 points and Florida used a big run early in the second half to take control of the game and cruise to a 78-61 win over Texas A&M.
Noah Locke added 21 points for the Gators (15-9, 7-4 Southeastern Conference), who bounced back from a close loss to Ole Miss in their last game.
Texas A&M (11-12, 5-6) cut its deficit to two points on a 3-pointer by Emanuel Miller early in the second half before the Gators used a 14-4 run to make it 53-41 with about 11 minutes to go. Keyontae Johnson scored six points during that span. The 6-foot-5 sophomore finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds — his second consecutive double-double — and a career-high six assists.
Texas A&M’s only points in that stretch came on free throws as the Aggies went almost eight minutes without making a field goal.
It was Miller who finally made A&M’s next basket, but it didn’t get the Aggies going and the Gators went on a 10-2 run after that to make it 63-45 with 7 1/2 minutes to go. Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann made 3-pointers to lead Florida in that run.
