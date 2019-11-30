■ NO. 17 TENNESSEE 72, NO. 20 VCU 69: NICEVILLE, Fla. — Lamonte Turner made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give No. 17 Tennessee a 72-69 victory over No. 20 VCU in the Emerald Coast Classic third-place game on Saturday.
Turner’s big shot spoiled a dramatic comeback by the Rams, who trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half.
John Fulkerson led Tennessee (6-1) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Bowden added 14 points and Turner scored 12 for the Vols.
Marcus Santos-Silva led VCU (6-2) with 22 points and De’Riante Jenkins had 15.
Jenkins hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 69-69 with 5 seconds left. Tennessee called timeout and inbounded the ball from the frontcourt with 1.7 seconds remaining. Turner launched the winning shot from the right corner.
■ NO. 25 XAVIER 87, LIPSCOMB 62: CINCINNATI — Tyrique Jones had his fourth double-double of the season, Paul Scruggs scored 15 points, and Xavier recovered from its first loss by beating Lipscomb.
The Musketeers (7-1) were coming off 70-65 loss to Florida in the championship game of the Charleston Classic.
Jones finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, leading a surge late in the first half that put Xavier in control. Naji Marshall scored nine consecutive points for Xavier in the second half and finished with 13 as the Musketeers piled up a season high in points.
Lipscomb (2-5) was led by freshman point guard KJ Johnson, who had a season-high 25 points. Ahsan Asadullah added 18 points and nine rebounds.
■ Texas 73, McNeese StATE 71: AUSTIN — Courtney Ramey made two free throws with 8.4 seconds left, enabling Texas to escape with a 73-71 victory against McNeese State.
McNeese’s Leondre Washington missed a 3-point attempt at an upset with three seconds remaining.
Ramey and Andrew Jones led Texas (6-1) with 14 points apiece. Each made a 3-point basket during the final 3:13, as did Jase Febres.
Jericho Sims had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns.
McNeese (2-6) forward Sha’Markus Kennedy punished Texas inside with a game-high 22 points. Washington scored 17. Dru Kuxhausen scored 12, hitting 4 of 5 3-pointers, but he missed a driving shot with nine seconds left and then fouled Ramey.
Washington’s 3-pointer with 1:33 left gave McNeese a 69-68 lead. Jones put Texas back ahead with a 3-pointer, but Kennedy tied it with 56 seconds remaining.
■ Stephen F. Austin 76, Arkansas StATE 57: JONESBORO, Ark. — Kevon Harris scored 22 points as Stephen F. Austin defeated Arkansas State, 76-57.
Gavin Kensmil added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (6-1), who are on a roll after defeating No. 1 Duke 85-83 in overtime on Tuesday. Cameron Johnson had eight points and six rebounds.
Caleb Fields had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Red Wolves (5-2), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Canberk Kus added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jerry Johnson Jr. had 10 points.
Marquis Eaton had 1 point despite entering the matchup as the Red Wolves’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game.
Stephen F. Austin plays Arlington Baptist at home on Monday. Arkansas State faces Nebraska Omaha at home on Tuesday.
WOMEN
■ NO. 8 LOUISVILLE 72, NO. 1 OREGION 62: ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — No. 8 Louisville handed top-ranked Oregon its first loss of the season, getting 18 points and 15 rebounds from Kylee Shook in a 72-62 victory in the Paradise Jam tournament.
Dana Evans scored 17 points, Elizabeth Balogun had 11 points and Jazmine Jones scored 10 for the Cardinals (8-0) to claim the tournament’s Island Division title and give coach Jeff Walz a signature win.
Satou Sabally scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures for the Ducks (6-1), who led by as many as 11 points early before Louisville took control.
Minyon Moore added 15 points, Sabrina Ionescu scored 13 and Ruthy Hebard had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon, which trailed by nine points entering the fourth quarter.
■ No. 5 South Carolina 74, No. 2 Baylor 59: ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Freshman Aliyah Boston had a career-high 20 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 5 South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to upset No. 2 Baylor at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Tyasha Harris also had 20 points and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 13 for the Gamecocks (8-1), who won the tournament’s Reef Division title.
NaLyssa Smith had 18 points and Te’a Cooper and Juicy Landrum added 10 apiece for the Bears (7-1), who had their 36-game winning streak snapped after top-ranked Oregon lost earlier Saturday.
■ NO. 7 OREGON STATE 68, LIBERTY 55: CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kennedy Brown scored 16 points, and No. 7 Oregon State had to rally in the second half to beat Liberty and give coach Scott Rueck his 500th career win.
Not that many got to see Rueck’s milestone at the Miami Thanksgiving Classic. The arena was almost completely empty, with perhaps no more than 50 fans in attendance.
Mikayla Pivec scored 14 and Aleah Goodman had 13 for the Beavers (7-0), who went on an 11-1 run in the second half to take the lead for good.
Ashtyn Baker scored 15 for Liberty (2-6), which has lost 29 consecutive games against ranked opponents.
■ NO. 9 MARYLAND 90, BELMONT 26: DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kaila Charles scored a season-high 20 points and Ashley Owusu posted career highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds as Maryland routed Belmont in the Daytona Beach Invitational.
Diamond Miller added 12 points and Stephanie Miller scored 11 as the Terrapins outscored the Bruins 42-0 during a 14-minute stretch of the second half. Maryland (7-1) has won six straight.
Cam Browning led the Bruins (3-4) with six points.
■ NO. 11 UCLA 61, UCF 56: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Michaela Onyenwere scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and UCLA closed the game with a 15-3 run to rally past UCF at the Cavalier Classic.
The Bruins (6-0) were down 53-46 after Diamond Battles opened the fourth-quarter scoring with two free throws for the Knights (4-3).
Japreece Dean, who scored 19 points, opened a 9-0 surge with a 3-pointer and closed it with a layup that put UCLA up 55-53 at the 4:25 mark.
Sianni Martin led UCF with 22 points.
■ NO. 15 MICHIGAN STATE 65, KANSAS STATE 60: BIMINI, Bahamas — Nia Clouden scored 16 points, Shay Colley had 15 and Michigan State bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat Kansas State at the Junkanoo Jam.
The Spartans (6-1) rallied in the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run.
Freshman Ayoka Lee had 22 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, all career highs, for Kansas State (3-3). Peyton Williams had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
■ NO. 17 INDIANA 78, WASHINGTON STATE 44: ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Ali Patberg and Brenna Wise scored 15 points each and Indiana pulled away from Washington State at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Mackenzie Holmes added 14 points and Jaelynn Penn had 11 for the Hoosiers (6-1), who overcame a slow start to lead by 17 points at the half, cruising from there.
Borislava Hristova scored 16 points for the Cougars (4-3).
■ NO. 19 MIAMI 80, MIAMI (OHIO) 62: CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Beatrice Mompremier had 13 points to lead four Hurricanes in double figures, and Miami beat Miami (Ohio).
Sydnee Roby added 11 points and Taylor Mason and Mykea Gray 10 each as every Hurricane player scored with Miami (5-2) shooting 53%.
Peyton Scott scored a career-high 18 points for the RedHawks (4-4).
■ NOTRE DAME 67, NO. 21 SOUTH FLORIDA 51: CANCUN, Mexico — Anaya Peoples scored 18 points, Destinee Walker added 17 and Notre Dame broke away after halftime to beat South Florida in the Cancun Challenge.
The Bulls came into the tournament at 5-1 but suffered three straight losses.
For the second consecutive game, Elena Tsineke led USF in scoring, putting in 12 points, but was 4-for-14.
■ NO. 22 GONZAGA 62, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 50: ESTERO, Fla. — Jenn Wirth scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half to lead Gonzaga past Middle Tennessee in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
The Bulldogs (5-1) hit 10 of 14 shots and outscored the Lady Raiders 25-10 in the pivotal third quarter.
Anastasia Hayes had 20 points for the Lady Raiders (5-2) and Taylor Sutton had 11.