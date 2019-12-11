■ NO. 15 ARIZONA 99, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 49: TUCSON, Ariz. — Josh Green and Chase Jeter had 15 points each, helping No. 15 Arizona bounce back from its first loss of the season with a 99-49 rout over Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats (10-1) returned to McKale Center for the first time in 17 days with a dominating performance, jumping on Omaha with a big opening run and keeping their foot on gas.
Arizona shot 58%, had 25 assists on 38 field goals and had a 44-20 advantage in the paint.
Arizona’s Nico Mannion had 13 points and 11 assists, and Dylan Smith scored all 14 of his points in the first half.
The Mavericks (5-7) continued to take their lumps in a road-heavy nonconference season that included games against Wichita State, No. .14 Dayton, Colorado State, Washington State and Saint Mary’s. They did manage to pull off an 85-77 win over Washington State, but lost 75-63 loss to Northern Arizona on Sunday.
Omaha was no match for the long, athletic Wildcats, digging a big hole early it never recovered from.
Omaha’s KJ Robinson had 15 points to lead the Mavericks, who shot 27%.
Arizona suffered its first loss on Saturday, fighting back from a shaky first half before losing 63-58 to No. 11 Baylor.
The Wildcats were not only looking for a bounce back but to tighten things up before a showdown with No. 6 Gonzaga Saturday night.
Arizona took care of both from the opening tip against Omaha.
The Wildcats opened with 15-4 run and led 43-23 at halftime after making 19 of 27 shots. Smith, who was 1 for 8 against Baylor, made four of 6 from 3-point range .
■ TCU 70, WINTHROP 60: FORT WORTH — RJ Nembhard led a balanced scoring effort with 15 points and TCU cruised through most of the second half in a 70-60 win over Winthrop.
Nembhard added six rebounds while Desmond Bane finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Horned Frogs (7-2) in the first meeting between the two schools.
Jaedon LeDee, a sophomore transfer from Ohio State, scored 10 of his season-high 11 points in the first half after Kevin Samuel picked up two early fouls. LeDee also had six boards, as did Jaire Grayer, who scored 12 points.
Josh Ferguson scored 14 on a rough shooting night for Winthrop (4-7), which shot a season-low 32% and was just 8 of 31 from 3-point range.
Grayer, a graduate transfer from George Mason, boosted an otherwise bad game from long range for TCU by making three of six. The rest of the Horned Frogs were 3 of 19 from beyond the arc.
Bane and Samuel, who scored all eight of his points after halftime, had two buckets apiece during an 11-4 run that restored TCU’s double-digit lead after Winthrop pulled within four.
The Horned Frogs led by as many as 11 in the first half, but Winthrop cut the halftime deficit to 31-26 when Hunter Hale’s 30-footer beat the buzzer. Hale scored 11.
WOMEN
■ NO. 12 INDIANA 64, BUTLER 53: INDIANAPOLIS — Ali Patberg scored 14 points and the No. 12 Indiana women held off Butler to win their fourth straight.
The Hoosiers moved up two spots in this week’s Associated Press poll. It is the program’s highest ever ranking. Indiana’s lone loss was to now-No. 6 Baylor.
Grace Berger scored 12 points and Makenzie Holmes came off the bench to contribute 10 points for Indiana (9-1).
Kristen Spolyar, who came into the contest averaging just under 19 points per game, led the Bulldogs (6-3) with 15.
■ NO. 14 KENTUCKY 91, WINTHROP 36: LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jaida Roper scored 15 of her career-high 30 points in the first quarter and Kentucky beat Winthrop.
Roper, whose previous career best was 15 points, made 12 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Blair Green had a career-high 13 points and Rhyne Howard, who did not play in the second half, scored 12 points for the Wildcats (10-0).
Kem Nwabudu led Winthrop (1-6) with nine points.
■ NO. 16 DEPAUL 105, NOTRE DAME 94: SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sonya Morris scored 29 points and hit a career-best five of DePaul’s 16 3-pointers and the Blue Demons pulled away late to beat Notre Dame.
DePaul (8-1) has won six games in a row overall and snapped its 11-game skid against the Irish.
Deja Church and Chante Stonewall had 20 points apiece, Lexi Held scored 17 and Kelly Campbell added 12 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for the Blue Demons.
Sam Brunelle led Notre Dame (5-7) with a career-high 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting. Freshman Anaya Peoples had season highs with 22 points and 15 rebounds.
■ NO. 21 ARKANSAS 91, TULSA 41: FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alexis Tolefree had 20 points, A’tyanna Gaulden and Erynn Barnum scored 14 each, and Arkansas ran away from Tulsa.
Tolefree remained hot from 3-point distance, making 6 of 10. She has made 13 of 22 3-pointers over the last three games.
Richards and KK Rodriguez scored 9 points each for Tulsa. Kendrian Elliott had 11 rebounds.
The Golden Hurricane (3-7) missed all 16 of their 3-point attempts and shot 28% from the field overall. Arkansas (9-1) made 11 of 32 3-pointers and finished at 44% shooting overall.
■ NO. 23 TENNESSEE 79, COLORADO STATE 41: KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season, beating cold-shooting Colorado State.
Tennessee (8-1) was playing three nights after falling 66-60 to Texas.
Jazmine Massengill scored a career-high 16 points, Tamari Key had 11 and Jordan Horston added 10 for Tennessee. Horston also had 14 points and seven assists.
Megan Jacobs had 10 points to lead Colorado State (5-6), which lost its third straight.