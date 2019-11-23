■ No. 7 Virginia 58, UMass 46: UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Braxton Key scored 16 points and No. 7 Virginia used its stifling defense to hand UMass its first loss of the season, 58-46, on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.
Kihei Clark added 14 points and Jay Huff chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (5-0), who limited the Minutemen to just 15 baskets and 30% shooting.
Carl Pierre had 14 points and T.J. Weeks added 12 for Massachusetts (5-1).
Virginia led by five points at the half and by three points after a short jumper from Pierre to open the second half.
But the Cavaliers held UMass to four points over the next 14 minutes. A dunk by Mamadi Diakite on a lob from Clark highlighted the run that put Virginia in control at 49-33.
■ No. 8 Gonzaga 77, Cal State Bakersfield 49: SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Petrusev scored 15 points, Killian Tillie added 13, and No. 8 Gonzaga pounded Cal State Bakersfield.
Drew Timme had 11 and Admon Gilder and Joel Ayayi each added 10 for Gonzaga (6-0), which has won 26 straight regular season games, longest streak in the nation.
Justin Elder-Davis scored 11 points for Cal State Bakersfield (2-4), which has never beaten a ranked opponent. The Roadrunners were undone by 40% shooting and 27 turnovers.
Gonzaga shot just 44.9%, but made 25 of 39 free throws and committed just 10 turnovers.
■ NO. 16 MEMPHIS 87, MISSISSIPPI 86: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Precious Achiuwa scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as 16th-ranked Memphis held off Mississippi for its third consecutive victory without heralded freshman center James Wiseman.
D.J. Jeffries dunked with a second left for Memphis, then Blake Hinson beat the buzzer with a 3 for the final margin as the Tigers avoided blowing a 16-point lead.
Memphis (5-1) snapped a three-game streak by Ole Miss (4-1) in this series.
Penny Hardaway has the youngest team in the country, according to KenPom.com. He still has the No. 1 recruiting class even with Wiseman sitting out an NCAA-mandated 12-game suspension for what college sports’ governing body ruled were impermissible benefits from 2017 when the Memphis coach was overseeing a high school team.
■ No. 13 SETON HALL 87, FLORIDA A&M 51: NEWARK, N.J. — Myles Powell scored 23 points and Jared Rhoden had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Seton Hall to a romp over winless Florida A&M.
Florida A&M (0-5) would jump out 2-0 on a jumper by D.J. Jones, but that would be the Rattlers’ only lead. Seton Hall (4-1) led by 18 before taking a 36-24 halftime lead.
Rod Melton Jr. led Florida A&M with 12 points while M.J. Randolph had 11 points and nine rebounds. Quincy McKnight had 14 points and five assists for Seton Hall.
Florida A&M pulled within single digits several times in the second half. First, after Randolph’s fastbreak layup off a steal by Melton Jr. to make it 40-31 with 17:27 left. The Rattlers would have another steal a couple of possessions later when Sandro Mamukelashvili turned it over to Melton Jr., whose dunk off a break drew the Rattlers to 43-35.
■ No. 21 VCU 78, Florida Gulf Coast 48: RICHMOND, Va. — Marcus Evans scored 16 first-half points and No. 21 VCU bookended the first half with big runs in a 78-48 victory over Florida Gulf Coast.
Evans’ total in the opening 20 minutes matched what FGCU managed as a team as VCU (5-0) rolled to a 43-16 lead. The Rams scored 16 of the first 18 points and, already leading 26-16, closed the half by holding the Eagles scoreless for nearly 16 minutes and running off 17 more in succession.
Caleb Catto scored 14 points for the Eagles (1-5). They committed 27 turnovers that VCU turned into 37 points.
WOMEN
■ No. 6 TEXAS A&M 74, USC 64: LOS ANGELES — Chennedy Carter scored 26 points and Kayla Wells added 16 to lead Texas A&M over USC.
Carter had at least 20 points for the third consecutive game for the Aggies (4-0).
Aaliyah Wilson made a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Texas A&M its first lead of the game at 27-25. It would never lose it.
Freshmen Endyia Rogers scored 20 points and Alissa Pili added 12 points for USC (3-2).
■ NO. 19 DEPAUL 89, NO. 16 MIAMI 83: CHICAGO — Chante Stonewall scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds and No. 19 DePaul hit 17 3-pointers to defeat No. 16 Miami to win the Maggie Dixon Classic.
The Blue Demons scored the last eight points of the third quarter to take a 66-60 lead and had the first six of the fourth. Stonewell scored five points to help build a 12-point lead, the largest of the game that saw 21 lead changes and 12 ties.
Lexi Held scored 16 points for DePaul (4-1), which was 17 of 48 behind the arc, led by Stonewall’s five and Held’s four. Kelly Campbell, with six free throws in the last two minutes, and Dee Bekelja added 11 points apiece. DePaul was 16 of 17 from the foul line, 12 of 13 in the fourth quarter.
Beatrice Mompremier led the Hurricanes (4-1) with 29 points, a career high, and 18 rebounds. Kelsey Marshall added a career-high 22 points.
Miami had a 50-32 rebounding advantage, shot 48% with six 3-pointers, and was 23 of 33 from the foul line but had 23 turnovers.
■ NOTRE DAME 76, No. 21 MICHIGAN 72: ANN ARBOR, Mich. Destinee Walker scored 27 points, freshman Sam Brunelle took over down the stretch and Notre Dame knocked off Michigan.
The Wolverines led 63-60 when Amy Dilk made a layup with 7:32 to play. Brunelle and Walker made layups before a Brunelle 3 put the Irish up for good. Brunelle made the next two baskets for Notre Dame and Walker’s layup pushed the lead to 73-67.
Defense made the difference for Notre Dame (4-2). With a layup at the buzzer, Michigan (4-1) was 2 of 13 from the floor in the fourth quarter with seven turnovers. In addition to missing nine straight shots, the Wolverines were only 7 of 12 from the foul line.
■ No. 12 FLORIDA STATE 86, ILLINOIS-CHICAGO 42: CHICAGO — Kiah Gillespie and Kourtney Weber scored 16 points apiece and Florida State made 14-3-pointers to roll to a win over Illinois-Chicago.
Nicki Ekhomu had 15 points in her homecoming game and Nausia Woolfolk added 13 points for the Seminoles (5-0). Weber tied her career high and Ekhomu, a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, was playing in her first game since surpassing 1,000 for her career.
Gillespie had four 3-pointers to lead the way and Sammie Puisis hit two, giving the freshman a long-distance shot in the first five games of her career. That is the longest streak to start a career since Alexa Deluzio made a three in her first six games in 2009.
FROM WIRE REPORTS