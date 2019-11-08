■ NO. 14 MEMPHIS 92, ILLINOIS-CHICAGO 46: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — James Wiseman had 17 points and nine rebounds hours after getting a temporary restraining order to play amid an NCAA ineligibility ruling, leading No. 14 Memphis past Illinois-Chicago, 92-46, on Friday night.
Memphis said Wiseman — the potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft — was declared eligible by the NCAA in May but further details and investigation by the university and the NCAA found coach Penny Hardaway gave $11,500 in moving expenses to help Wiseman’s family move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017. The university said Wiseman didn’t know about the money given to his family.
At the time, Hardaway was the coach of East High School. Wiseman was a standout junior, helping Hardaway win his third straight Tennessee Class AAA title before being hired by Memphis in March 2018. Wiseman committed to Memphis in November 2018.
There were several hours of drama prior to tipoff. Less than two hours before the game, Wiseman’s attorney, Leslie Ballin, announced that the NCAA had ruled Wiseman ineligible. The lower court ruling reinstated him came a short time later.
With all of the attention on Wiseman, Boogie Ellis — another freshman among coach Penny Hardaway’s highly touted class — scored 22 points. He made eight of his 11 shots, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and helped Memphis shoot 59% for the game.
Brian Taylor led Illinois-Chicago (1-1) with 11 points.
■ NO. 2 KENTUCKY 91, EASTERN KETUCKY 49: LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nick Richards had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Immanuel Quickley added 16 and No. 2 Kentucky scored the game’s first 14 points.
Seeking to follow up Tuesday NIGHT’s victory over top-ranked Michigan State, the Wildcats (2-0) made six of their first 10 shots, including a couple of baskets by Richards. The Colonels, meanwhile, missed their first nine attempts before Darius Hicks’ three-point play with 12:57 remaining in the first half.
Kentucky had some sloppy stretches that allowed Eastern Kentucky (1-1) to get to 37-23 before regrouping to lead 46-25 at the break. Michael Moreno had 14 points for the Colonels.
■ NO. 4 DUKE 89, COLORADO STATE 55: DURHAM, N.C. — Tre Jones had 15 points and eight assists and Duke routed Colorado State.
Alex O’Connell had 14 points, while three freshmen also reached double figures — Cassius Stanley led the way with 19 points, Vernon Carey had 11 before fouling out, and Wendell Moore Jr. finished with 10.
Wearing gray uniforms trimmed in gold to honor Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski — who led the U.S. national team to three consecutive Olympic gold medals from 2008-16 — the Blue Devils (2-0) pulled away by closing the first half on a 10-0 run, then outscored the Rams 47-29 in the final 20 minutes.
Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy had 12 points apiece for the Rams (1-1).
■ NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 78, UNC WILMINGTON 62: WILMINGTON, N.C. — Freshman star Cole Anthony had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina.
Justin Pierce had 18 points and 12 rebounds to offset a bad shooting night for Anthony, who had 34 points in his college debut against Notre Dame on Wednesday night to set an Atlantic Coast Conference record for points by a freshman in a college debut.
This time, Anthony made just 7 of 24 shots. He had three assists and four made 3-pointers for the Tar Heels (2-0).
North Carolina was making its first trip to the coastal instate school, the product of the Seahawks being coached by longtime Roy Williams assistant C.B. McGrath. Shykeim Phillips and Jaylen Sims each scored 12 points for the Seahawks (1-1).
■ NO. 19 XAVIER 81, SIENA 63: CINCINNATI — Tyrique Jones and Naji Marshall each scored 20 points for Xavier.
Jason Carter just missed reaching double figures in his first career start for Xavier (2-0). He finished with a career-high nine points. The Musketeers led by as many as 27 points in the second half.
Elijah Burns scored 19 points and Jalen Pickett added 18 for Siena (1-1).
■ NO. 24 AUBURN 76, DAVIDSON 66: ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Isaac Okoro scored 17 points, Danjel Purifoy had 14 and Auburn eased past cold-shooting Davidson in the opener of the Veterans Classic.
Returning two starters from a team that reached the Final Four last season, Auburn (2-0) never trailed against the Wildcats (0-1). After letting a 13-point lead dwindle to 37-35 at halftime, the Tigers took control with a 12-1 run at the outset of the second half.
Luke Frampton and Carter Collins each had 18 points for Davidson.
■ NO. 25 VCU 59, NORTH TEXAS 56: RICHMOND, Va. — Mike’L Simms hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final 2:07 for his only baskets of the game and VCU held off North Texas.
Marcus Evans led VCU (2-0) with 13 points and De’Riante Jenkins had 12, including two free throws with 10.5 seconds left.
The Mean Green (1-1) had a chance to tie it but never got off a shot against the Rams’ tight defense.
WOMEN
■ NO. 2 BAYLOR 120, GRAMBLING STATE 46: WACO — NaLyssa Smith and Lauren Cox both had double-doubles again for No. 2 Baylor, leading eight players in double figures for the defending national champion Lady Bears in a 120-46 victory over Grambling State.
Smith had 21 points and 12 rebounds while playing only 20 minutes, while preseason AP All-America post Cox had 13 points and 10 rebounds playing only a minute more. Both also had double-doubles in Baylor’s season-opening 95-29 win over New Hampshire.
The Lady Bears (2-0) won their 31st consecutive game overall and 41st in a row at home.
DiDi Richards had 15 points and eight assists. Juicy Landrum and Queen Egbo each scored 14 points, while Erin Degrate had 13 points, Te’a Cooper 12 and Moon Ursin 10. Markisha Body, Justice Coleman and Candice Parramore each had nine points for Grambling (0-2).
■ SOUTH FLORIDA 64, NO. 15 TEXAS 57: TAMPA, Fla. — Enna Pehadzic scored 16 points and South Florida upset Texas, spoiling the Longhorns’ opener.
Bethy Mununga added a career-high 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bulls (2-0).
South Florida took the lead for good at 56-54 on Pehadzic’s 3-pointer with 3:54 left. The Bulls made 8 of 10 free throws from there while the Longhorns missed four of their final five shots from the field.
Lashann Higgs led the Longhorns with 17 points. Joyner Holmes added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
