■ NORTH CAROLINA STATE 88, NO. 6 DUKE 66: RALEIGH, N.C. — Markell Johnson scored a career-high 28 points, including his third halfcourt shot this season, to help North Carolina State to beat sixth-ranked Duke 88-66 on Wednesday night.
Devon Daniels added a career-high 25 points for the Wolfpack (17-9, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led by 15 at halftime and by as many as 27 late in a surprisingly lopsided win against the ACC-leading Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3).
It was a desperately needed marquee win to boost the NCAA Tournament resume for the Wolfpack, who never trailed on the way to extending Duke’s recent frustrations in Raleigh. Duke has now lost six of eight in PNC Arena dating to 2010, with five of those coming against the Wolfpack and one being an NCAA Tournament loss to Mercer in 2014.
Vernon Carey Jr. scored 27 points to lead Duke, which shot 38% and struggled both at the line and from the arc. The Blue Devils made just 4 of 17 3-pointers and 10 of 22 free throws, part of an all-around shaky showing that included a complete inability to slow Johnson and Daniels in the first half.
■ NO. 12 VILLANOVA 91, DEPAUL 71: CHICAGO — Saddiq Bey and Collin Gillespie each made five of Villanova’s 18 3-pointers, and the 12th-ranked Wildcats used their long-range shooting to beat DePaul.
Villanova went 18 for 26 from deep in its 20th straight victory against DePaul. The Wildcats (20-6, 9-4 Big East) have made at least nine 3s in their last five games, including 17 during Sunday’s 76-56 victory at Temple.
Bey finished with 22 points and seven assists. Gillespie and Justin Moore had 17 points apiece.
DePaul (13-13, 1-12) dropped its eighth straight game. The Blue Demons took the Wildcats to overtime in a 79-75 loss on Jan. 14, but the rematch was a blowout.
■ GEORGIA 65, NO. 13 AUBURN 55: ATHENS, Ga. — Anthony Edwards scored 18 points, including a late 3-pointer to slow No. 13 Auburn’s comeback attempt, and the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Tigers.
Auburn (22-4, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) suffered its second straight loss to a team with a losing record following seven straight wins. The winning streak ended Saturday with an 85-73 loss at Missouri.
Edwards’ 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining stretched the advantage to eight points.
J’Von McCormick led Auburn with 22 points. Samir Doughty, who had 15 points, cut Georgia’s lead to 58-53 with a three-point play with 1:02 remaining. Toumani Camara sank seven of eight free throws in the final 1:01 to help protect the Bulldogs’ lead.
It was a much-needed win for Georgia (13-13, 3-10), which had lost eight of nine, including four straight under second-year coach Tom Crean.
■ NO. 11 LOUISVILLE 90, SYRACUSE 66: LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 17 points, Dwayne Sutton added 16 and Louisville routed Syracuse 90-66 to end a two-game losing streak.
The Cardinals (22-5, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed against the Orange after losses at Georgia Tech and Clemson dropped them six spots in the rankings and out of the conference lead. They stretched a 41-34 halftime lead to double digits early in the second half and an 18-2 run made it 69-44.
Buddy Boeheim had 15 points for Syracuse (14-12, 7-8). The Orange have lost five of six.
■ No. 16 SET0N HALL 74, No. 21 BUTLER 72: NEWARK, N.J. — Sandro Mamukelashvili hit an off-balance shot in the lane at the buzzer to give Seton Hall a stunning victory over Butler.
The winning shot came on an inbounds play after the officials reviewed a missed shot by Quincy McKnight and added two tenths of a second, putting 0.6 on the clock.
McKnight inbounded the ball and Mamukelashvili caught it and tossed it at the basket. It hit the rim and rolled. Knight led the Pirates (19-7, 11-3 Big East) with 18 points.
Kamar Baldwin had 20 points for Butler (19-7, 7-7).
■ NO. 22 HOUSTON 76, TULSA 43: HOUSTON — Caleb Mills scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half to lead No. 22 Houston to a 76-43 win over Tulsa.
Mills shot 9 of 16, including hitting 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. Nate Hinton added 15 points for Houston (21-6, 11-3 American), which shot 41%.
The Cougars moved into sole possession of first place in the American with the win combined with Cincinnati’s loss to Central Florida on Wednesday. The Cougars rebounded after losing to SMU, 73-72, in overtime on Saturday and avenged a 63-61 loss at Tulsa on Jan. 11.
Martins Igbanu had 15 points, and Jeriah Horne added 12 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (17-9, 9-4). The Golden Hurricane shot 35% but were 4 of 20 on 3-pointers.
■ TEXAS 70, TCU 56: AUSTIN — Freshman Will Baker scored a season-high 20 points and Texas snapped a four-game losing streak with a 70-56 win over TCU.
Baker was a top-50 recruit but had struggled to crack the Texas lineup, and had scored a total of 16 points all season. Pressed into the game because of a season-ending back injury to junior forward Jericho Sims, Baker scored 15 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers.
Texas led 57-53 when Andrew Jones made a 3-pointer with one minute left, giving the Longhorns a critical cushion to put the game away. Jones finished with 21 points as the Longhorns (15-11, 5-8) swept the regular season from the Horned Frogs (14-12, 5-8).
TCU scored just seven points over the final nine minutes and missed all 10 of its 3-pointers in the second half. Desmond Bane scored 13 points for the Horned Frogs, but .was scoreless after halftime.
■ TEXAS A&M 74, ALABAMA 68: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Quenton Jackson scored a season-high 20 points and made four straight free throws over the final 18 seconds to lift Texas A&M to a 74-68, come-from-behind victory over Alabama.
Jackson also made a key 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Aggies (13-12, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) rally from a nine-point deficit early in the second half.
Kira Lewis Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to keep the Crimson Tide (14-12, 6-7) alive, down 70-68. Jackson went back to the foul line for a second pair of foul shots, then Jaden Shackelford drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 3.8 seconds left.
Shackelford, who had a big night with 24 points and six 3-pointers, missed all three to end the Tide’s hopes.
Making just his sixth start, Jackson capped a late 12-0 run with a 3-pointer over Kira Lewis Jr. with the shot clock winding down. That was good for a 68-62 lead in the final minute.
■ SFA 83, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 68: NACOGDOCHES — Kevon Harris scored 14 points and broke the Stephen F. Austin career scoring record at the Division I level, and the Lumberjacks won their 10th-straight game, defeating Central Arkansas.
Harris, who only needed three points to pass Travis Walkup, broke the record with a dunk with 3:16 to play in the first half.
Walkup, who finished up in 2016 and is playing in Australia, sent his congratulations on Twitter after Harris moved past him by a dozen points to 1,756.
Gavin Kensmil also scored 14 points for the Lumberjacks (23-3, 14-1 Southland Conference), Roti Ware added 12 and Cameron Johnson 10 points.
Rylan Bergersen had 19 points for the Bears (9-18, 8-8), Jared Chatham added 13 and Eddy Kayouloud had 12 points and six steals.
■ TEXAS TECH 69, KANSAS STATE 62: LUBBOCK — Davide Moretti scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer right after Cartier Diarra missed an easy breakaway dunk that would have tied the score midway through the second half, and Texas Tech beat Kansas State.
Moretti’s 3 for a five-point lead came after a pass he wasn’t expecting bounced off his back to Diarra, who had a clear path to the basket but tried a windmill slam that clanged off the back of the rim.
Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey had 17 points to help the Red Raiders (17-9, 8-5 Big 12) keep sole possession of third place in the conference, a game ahead of No. 17 West Virginia.
Kyler Edwards scored 14 points as Texas Tech bounced back from a loss to Oklahoma State that ended a three-game winning streak and knocked them out of the Top 25 after just one week back in the poll.
Xavier Sneed had 15 points for the last-place Wildcats (9-17, 2-11), whose six-game losing streak is their longest since 2005.