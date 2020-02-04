■ NO. 7 DUKE 63, BOSTON COLLEGE 55: BOSTON — Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Duke to a 63-55 victory over Boston College on Tuesday night and give Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski his 500th career Atlantic Coast Conference victory.
Carey made a layup and then hit two free throws with about six minutes left during a 10-0 run that gave Duke (19-3. 9-2 ACC) the lead for good. Tre Jones scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half for the Blue Devils.
Derryck Thornton scored 21 points and Steffon Mitchell had 12 rebounds for Boston College (11-12, 5-7), which lost by 39 points at Duke on Dec. 31 but was coming off a one-point win at North Carolina.
Krzyzewski, the all-time winningest coach in Division I basketball, improved to 500-200 in the ACC regular season and tournament.
■ NO. 9 MARYLAND 56, RUTGERS 51: COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jalen Smith had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 and No. 9 Maryland used a strong second half to beat Rutgers for its fifth straight victory.
The Terrapins trailed 25-20 at halftime after shooting 24%. With Smith leading the way, Maryland (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) emerged from the break with a 14-4 run and held off a late surge by the Scarlet Knights to improve to 13-0 at home.
Three free throws by Cowan put the Terrapins up 52-49 with 2:12 to go. Myles Johnson answered with a dunk, but the Scarlet Knights did not score again.
Smith, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, notched his fifth straight double-double and blocked six shots. He had a 3-pointer and a three-point play in succession to put the Terps ahead 34-29, and the margin swelled to eight points before Rutgers (16-7, 7-5) rallied.
Neither team shot well in a defensive struggle that featured several lengthy scoreless stretches by both teams. Akwasi Yeboah scored 13 for the Scarlet Knights, who shot 34% and went 3 for 17 from beyond the arc.
Rutgers is 0-8 against Maryland since both teams joined the Big Ten in 2014.
■ NO. 11 AUBURN 79, ARKANSAS 76, OT: FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Samir Doughty scored 23 points, including hitting two free throws in the final seconds of overtime, and No. 11 Auburn edged Arkansas, overcoming a 40-point game by Mason Jones.
Arkansas (16-6, 4-5 SEC) led 65-54 at the 5:59 mark on a Jalen Harris dunk, but the Tigers (20-2, 7-2) closed on a 15-4 run to force the extra period.
Jones had scored over 30 points in three straight games.
The Tigers were only 8 of 31 from behind the 3-point line, but were still able to emerge with a win in front of a hostile road crowd.
The Razorbacks announced pregame that sophomore guard Isaiah Joe will be out indefinitely after having right knee arthroscopic debridement surgery Tuesday due to recurring inflammation. An already thin rotation gets even thinner for Eric Musselman.
■ NO. 15 KENTUCKY 80, MISSISSIPPI STATE 72: LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nick Richards scored a career-high 27 points, Immanuel Quickley added 21 and No. 15 Kentucky beat Mississippi State for its 14th consecutive victory over the Bulldogs.
Seeking to regroup after last weekend’s 75-66 loss at No. 11 Auburn, the Wildcats (17-5, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) never trailed and led by as many as 14 midway through the second half. They were quicker and more physical against the Bulldogs, outscoring them 38-34 in the paint and drawing fouls. They made 31 of 36 from the line.
The Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4 SEC) got within 64-59 with 2:36 remaining, but Richards and Quickley closed the victory by combining to make 14 free throws. The Wildcats shot 44% from the field.
After totaling just seven points and seven rebounds on Saturday, Richards bounced back big by making 7 of 10 from the field and grabbing 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-10 junior also made 13 of 15 free throws.
■ NO. 22 PENN STATE 75, NO. 16 MICHIGAN STATE 70: DETROIT — Lamar Stevens had 24 points and Myreon Jones made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, leading No. 22 Penn State to a 75-70 win over No. 16 Michigan State.
The Nittany Lions (17-5, 7-5 Big Ten) have won five straight games, making them contenders in the conference during the second half of the regular season.
The Spartans (16-7, 8-4) dropped consecutive games for the first time this season. They also lost to a Big Ten team at home for the first time this year.
Michigan State’s Cassius Winston scored 25 points but could not convert on chances to pull into a tie twice in the closing seconds. Winston didn’t get much help offensively from his teammates, none of whom scored in double digits.
■ TEXAS TECH 69, OKLAHOMA 61: LUBBOCK — TJ Holyfield scored 21 points, Kyler Edwards added 17 and Texas Tech beat Oklahoma when both teams reached the midpoint of the Big 12 schedule.
After the two teams traded baskets for much of the second half, the Red Raiders (14-8, 5-4 Big 12) finished the game with a 13-5 run. A free throw by Jahmi’us Ramsey made a tiebreaking free throw before Davide Moretti hit a 3-pointer and Edwards made a strong drive into traffic for a layup.
Ramsey finished with 13 points while Moretti had 11.
Brady Manek led Oklahoma (14-8, 4-5) with 19 points and Austin Reaves had 16.
Ramsey and Edwards had consecutive 3-pointers in a 36-second span to give Texas Tech a 42-41 lead with 15 minutes left. There were eight lead changes over the next six minutes. Edwards hit a 3-pointer for a 51-49 lead, and the Red Raiders never trailed again.
Reaves scored the last eight points for Oklahoma.